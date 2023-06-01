University researchers talk about the topic behind ‘The Legend of Zelda: The Kingdom of Tears’





Fans of the The Legend of Zelda series of video games are very excited about the May 12th release of the latest game, Tears of the Kingdom, and many have taken sick leave and vacations to stay on track for uninterrupted play. I made time to explore.

In Tears of the Kingdom, players take control of Zelda protagonist Link as he navigates the world of Hyrule several years after the original Zelda game, Breath of the Wild.

UW News interviewed Michelle Newman, a PhD student at the University of Washington School of Informatics, to learn more about the fan’s devotion to the new game. Neumann studies the video game community and tries to understand how video games shape our society.

How does Tears of the Kingdom compare to other Zelda games?

Michelle Newman: The original Zelda game started by giving you a sword and saying, “Go for it.” Consider what to do next. But then, in the next Zelda game, he began to develop a narrative approach of “go looking for a specific dungeon.” Follow this story. Over time, the general perception of these games has become that they are either too strong story-wise or too strong open-world-wise. “Tears of the Kingdom” strikes a perfect balance between the two. You are exploring, but what you do affects the world.

Balancing an open world that gives the player ownership while still giving the player a story to follow is a huge development challenge.

Another interesting thing about Tears of the Kingdom is that even though it’s set in the same “world” as Breath of the Wild, time seems to pass between the two. can you talk about that?

MN: It’s not very common for Zelda developers to make direct sequels. For “Tears of the Kingdom,” it’s the same iteration of Link. However, “Breath of the Wild” is a different story. I think there was a period of three to five years between the two fights. And there are some big differences. I have to put some disbelief on hold. Because if you don’t, you’ll be like, “Wait, what?” Where is the shrine in Breath of the Wild? “

Here the developers decided to take a hard look at how the world changed between the two games. How has Link’s environment changed? How does he interact with non-player characters now? Many of them don’t recognize him. It is a matter of course. Because if you met a random guy once, 3-5 years ago, who did something weird, would you really remember them?

I think this is something that historically many games have not been very good at. In many games, you finish the quest and that’s it, right? No one talks about how it affected their lives.

Here’s the big change between the two games. There are people here now. they are rebuilding. There are also new settlements. It’s a very unique way of thinking about what it means to the world and how we interact with it in-game.

About 3 to 5 years have passed since “Tears of the Kingdom” to the previous work “Breath of the Wild”. If you move your cursor from left to right, you can see Zelda protagonist Link standing outside the Temple of Resurrection in both games. The screenshot on the left is “Tears of the Kingdom” and the screenshot on the right is “Breath of the Wild”. Screenshot courtesy of Newman.

You call yourself a “Zelda Boomer”. Can you talk about how these games impacted you personally?

MN: I’ve been playing Zelda games since I was a kid. I call myself a “Zelda Boomer”. Because there’s something in the early games that I really like. I really like old-fashioned dungeons, such as dungeon items and locked rooms. “Breath of the Wild” was a little further away. “Tears of the Kingdom” isn’t quite back to its traditional form, but it does seem to try to balance it out a bit more.

These games have made me a gamer. They had a really personal and profound impact on me as a person. I’m sure I’m not the only one.

What makes the Zelda series so unique?

MN: In any game there is a balance between what the developers want to create and how actively the fans are involved in it. But there’s an interesting intersection between that and how willing developers are to take fan ideas and implement them. When this happens, it’s an example of a healthy interaction between developers and fans, and it’s one of the reasons why this game has been so successful.

“Tears of the Kingdom” is a game made for fans. Developers and fans want to experience something together, and they work together to make it happen. And the most exciting thing is to see how the developers are supporting Zelda fans here.

Sometimes developers seem to want to cut into fan plans. “Do you think I understand this timeline?” ’ That’s one of the things that these games do so well and is so much fun, but that’s not always the case. There are certainly games that the developers say, “This is what happens.” But the spirit of Zelda has always been that the player is the driving force. It started with the initial idea of ​​”I’ll give you the sword.” you get it

For more information, please contact Newman ([email protected]).

