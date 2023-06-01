Google is developing a new pixel to compete with Samsung and Motorola





Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 could soon compete with Google.

Jianghui McGregor

The latest episode of the Made By Google podcast revealed some interesting tidbits about new Pixel devices in development.

Vice President and Head of Hardware Design Ivy Ross said halfway through the discussion, the company has another foldable device in the works, but the team hasn’t reached zero, so it’s not going to launch. He said he decided to pass it on.

I am really proud of this team. Because there was another folding model that we created. We had the discipline to put up with it and say ‘it’s not good enough’ and wait until we felt we could do good enough. , or better than what already existed. It’s a real testament to the fact that they could do it and recognized that something wasn’t good enough. Ross explained.

Unfortunately the discussion ended there and the moderator moved on to other topics. Since this is an internal podcast, there were no annoying reporters like me asking for details on the mystery device. Unless Google is developing an entirely new device category, like Motorola’s recently unveiled rollable concept phone, it seems like a tech company is developing a clamshell-style flip phone. This suggests that the new device is already competing, so it turns out to be better than the existing one.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series is in its fourth iteration, and on June 1st Motorola’s Razr was due to arrive with the fourth. There are no specs or rumors yet, but Google has a history of using software tricks to get the most out of their hardware. This is especially important for foldable phones, which have limited internal space due to the huge hinge in the middle of the device.

Samsung’s Flip 4 is currently the market leader.

Jianghui McGregor

The mystery phone likely has a Tensor chip, but the real question is how Google will set up the camera. The Pixel Fold looks to have a similar setup to the Pixel 7 series. Low cost he knows the Pixel 7a can still produce images on par with the 7 Pro with inferior hardware so I’m sure Google can come up with similar magic for an unreleased device increase.

Leading up to the reveal of the new gadget, the podcast talks about Google’s design principles and the effort put into making the Fold the thinnest on the market by designing a strong yet compact hinge. . So it’s possible that the company is still working on creating and finding space within the phone.

Of course, there is no guarantee that this is a foldable phone. It will never be released. Google was supposed to release the Pixel Watch alongside the original Pixel smartphone in 2016, but the wearable was canceled at the last minute due to its lack of maturity. The official Pixel Watch will be released in 2022, six years after him. Whether or not the device actually hits the market remains to be seen, but given that Google is already launching a foldable phone soon, it would be a stretch to wait another six years.

