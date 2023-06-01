US Deploys Technology Diplomacy to Foster Leadership in Emerging Fields





The United States is stepping up its efforts to integrate technology diplomacy into its larger foreign policy dialogue, aiming to bring a sense of unity to technology standards at a time when rapidly emerging systems have grave implications for national security.

Seth Center, the State Department’s Deputy Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technologies, touched on the Biden administration’s tech-centric diplomacy in a keynote speech at a panel discussion at George Washington University on Wednesday.

He said that like-minded countries like the United States are pursuing a more tech-centric diplomacy to raise awareness about the security implications of key technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

The Center said there is a set of technologies that are having a really interesting impact on our society. They have a huge impact on how our economy develops. And of course they will have a really serious impact on the security environment.

Part of the goal of increasing bilateral dialogue and partnerships focused on emerging technology issues is to create what the Center says is a shared technological future with partner countries.

The most important real challenge we face in technology diplomacy is demonstrating around the world that democracy can absorb, integrate and develop technology in ways that align with and strengthen our societies. is, he said.

Critical to the continued development and manufacturing of emerging technology systems is the commitment of international governments and private companies to adhering to a process that has been consistently emphasized by experts to ensure that US leadership is central to the global technology market. It is to formulate standards for The Center noted that such international compliance is a core component of ongoing US technology diplomacy.

He said there is a very interesting question of how democracies will work together to absorb and develop these technologies. We need to build traffic rules for these tech regimes.

As adversaries such as China pour money into domestic research efforts to innovate in the same key areas, there is a growing sense of broader urgency to quickly and uniformly establish such rules for the development and use of emerging technologies.

Competition comes from analyzing the risks of advanced technology being used to enable human rights violations and military superiority, the center said. A key aspect of this race that drives tech diplomacy is the ideology behind technological innovation, a factor that separates countries without international standards.

We now talk about values ​​in the context of science diplomacy in ways they didn’t talk a decade ago, he said. And then, in part, it goes back to the struggle between democracy and authoritarianism and how it shapes our thinking about these issues.

The Center’s comments came as the US-EU Trade Technology Council met in Sweden to discuss emerging technologies in a global context, with an emphasis on climate-resilient technologies and artificial intelligence.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond echoed the Center’s comments earlier Wednesday, noting the importance of readily available guardrails for the advanced AI systems currently in use.

We want to continue to outpace innovation, but not to the point where we can’t be too cautious about risk and play it safe soon, Raimond said. We need to do this in a global fashion.

In addition to engaging foreign governments and institutions on US technology policy agendas, the center also said domestic scientific institutions were shifting their focus from basic research to applied research.

He said strategic competition has increased the need to move from basic science to commercial applications. So this represents a pretty big shift in how we think about U.S. policy, and a series of really important governance choices around these technologies right now around the world.

