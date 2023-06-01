Penn Badgley’s Rustic Catskills Escape Could Be Yours for $1.7 Million





This is one property listing you might want to stalk.

Penn Badgley’s vacation home in upstate New York is on the market for $1.7 million. This charming 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom property is located on 10 idyllic acres surrounded by the Catskill Mountains in the town of West Shawcan, New York.

This home features a rustic wood-burning fireplace and spacious open floor plan.

Winona Barton Ballantine/Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty

Property records show that the property will soon be listed for actor Yu, who purchased the home with his wife, British-American singer Domino Kirk, last August. (In 2021, the actor bought out his co-op in Park Slope, Brooklyn for $1.8 million). However, a Badgelys property sale could be profitable at a well-rewarded price. This three-story post-and-beam home was built by him in 2013 and blends the best of country charm (such as rough-hewn beams and a wood-burning wildstone fireplace) with a wealth of modern amenities. increase.

According to the list, the kitchen is a chef’s dream.

Winona Barton Ballantine/Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty

The 3,402-square-foot home includes a library, media room, home gym, 2 laundry rooms, family room, 2 bonus rooms, plus a 2-car garage. Foodies will love the modern country kitchen with farm sink, soapstone counters, butcher block kitchen island, and top-notch appliances such as a wood stove and drink cooler. The listing states that an in-ground saltwater pool is planned and ready, if you will. The facility also has sustainable features such as solar panels and a geothermal system.

This home has 10 acres of private land and access to Catskills hiking trails.

Winona Barton Ballantine/Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty

But what is a mountain getaway without the great outdoors? At the former excavation site of Badglis, the list says it offers nature along with many comforting settings, such as a bluestone patio perfect for morning coffee or al fresco dinners. experience and easy access to ski mountains and mountain hiking trails.

James Unburn and Angelica Ferguson of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty own the property.

Digital Deputy Editor-in-Chief

Anna Fixsen, Associate Digital Editor at ELLE DECOR, focuses on how to share the best of the design world through in-depth reportage and online storytelling. Prior to joining the staff, she held positions at Architectural Digest, Metropolis and Architectural Record magazines. eldeco.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elledecor.com/celebrity-style/celebrity-homes/a44051270/penn-badgley-catskills-house-for-sale/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos