WWF Canada awards $300,000 contract for new technology to help measure carbon stocks in nature





Nature x Carbon Tech Challenge winners are using innovation to help communities overcome barriers to measuring the impact of nature-based climate solutions.

WWF-Canadian Nature x Carbon Tech event final winners

Nature x Carbon Tech Challenge Award Winners Omid Reishi Galuei and Nee Trotl Razafinbero of Laval University, Agatha Rudd and Sean Rudd of Korotsu Technology, Garrett Witt of Innovatree Carbon Group A group photo of Worth, Darcy Lebourday and WWF Canada President Megan Leslie. James Snyder, CEO and Vice President of Science, Knowledge and Innovation, WWF Canada. (c) Matt Stewart / WWF-Canada.

OTTAWA, May 31, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — WWF Canada promotes the development of cost-effective, innovative and user-friendly technologies and approaches to facilitate them, Nature x Carbon We are pleased to announce the three winners of our Tech Challenge. Community-led measurement of carbon in nature.

The following organizations will be awarded $100,000 in contracts.

Forest carbon monitoring software from Innovatree Carbon Group Ltd. (Kamloops, British Columbia).

Korotu Technology (Toronto). LandSteward platform enabling regional forest monitoring and carbon reporting through CarbonWatch.

The Digital Forest Lab at Laval University in Quebec City is developing a forest biomass measurement system using 3D terrestrial LiDAR scanning (BioScan3D).

Achieving global climate goals and keeping temperature rise below 1.5 degrees will require significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recognizes the important role that nature can play in the fight against climate change, but it needs to measure and measure conservation actions to ensure that the expected carbon benefits are realized. Surveillance has historical challenges such as cost and timeliness.

How do we measure the carbon benefits of approaches such as restoration and protection? How can we assess whether these efforts are making any difference to the climate? The question that the Challenge sets itself to answer. After piloting five technologies, WWF Canada is pleased to announce final winners who will continue to work with communities to better track the impact of their conservation efforts.

Megan Leslie, President and CEO of WWF Canada, said, “The introduction of user-friendly technology will support a tremendous amount of conservation work, including initiatives led by indigenous peoples and communities across Canada. I will support it,” he said. Measuring the carbon benefits of nature restoration and conservation in Canada using these techniques will support the implementation of nature-based climate solutions. Nature is carbon, nature is habitat, nature is proven to be the key solution.

story continues

Garrett Whitworth, Director of Innovatree Carbon Group Ltd. This award will enable our team to provide valuable ecosystem and carbon sequestration information to indigenous communities, and the flexibility to continue software development in challenging and highly biodiverse coastal forest ecosystems. It can be obtained.

Korotu Technology co-founder Agata Rudd said working with WWF Canada will help Korotu Technology accelerate the development of technology and put it in the hands of users, helping to protect climate and biodiversity. said.

“Through this award, our aim is to provide low-cost access to LIDAR instruments and create a software pipeline that simplifies the data processing chain,” said Martin Brand, Associate Professor of Environmental Remote Sensing at Laval University. and making the technology more accessible to community users.” , produce reliable reports on terrestrial carbon. The impact of technology extends well beyond this challenge by supporting conservation efforts in local communities.

Understanding the impact of recent wildfires on interior forest ecosystems in British Columbia is critical to successful recovery and ecological adaptation to future climate change, says Sekwepe Muculek Restoration and Management Association CEO Angela Kane said. Our forest carbon monitoring builds a justification for increased biodiversity across landscapes, especially when applied to culturally significant trees and plants.

WWF Canada has created the Nature x Carbon Tech Challenge as part of its 10-year strategic plan to revitalize Canada. The plan outlines the organization’s commitment to restore 1 million hectares of land, manage 100 million hectares and reduce its carbon footprint by 30 million tons.

The WWF-Canadas Nature x Carbon Tech Challenge, supported by founding partners RBC Tech for Nature and national technology sponsor Microsoft, develops user-friendly, innovative technologies that support community-driven carbon measurements in the natural world. promotes it. Techhub.wwf.ca

You can watch a video about the project here: https://youtu.be/7zNEvVnsHqA

About WWF Canada WWF Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation to restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and combat climate change. We use scientific analysis and indigenous guidance to ensure that all our efforts are linked to a single goal: a thriving future for wildlife, nature and people. For more information, visit wwf.ca.

About Innovatree Carbon Group Ltd. Innovatree is a joint development between AIB Innovation Ltd., a research and development company specializing in sustainable innovation, and Second Pass Forestery Ltd., a first state-owned forestry consulting firm. I was. Innovatree software uses LiDAR data and machine learning to calculate carbon in forest biomass. This technology is combined with a minimal number of field plot inventories to produce georeferenced maps and datasets containing information scaled down to individual tree levels.

About Korotu Technology Korotu Technology helps communities protect natural areas and help manage climate and biodiversity. The Korotus LandSteward platform continuously monitors and measures the forests, wetlands and grasslands on which communities depend. Her satellite-based LiDAR and optical sensors enable web users of the platform to rapidly estimate and visualize heatmaps of carbon in nature.

About Laval University’s Digital Forest Institute A team at Laval University is developing a data processing chain that utilizes data acquired from terrestrial LiDAR scanners. This data is used to generate a 3D point cloud and estimate the above-ground biomass of the forest. In addition, uncertainty estimates are provided, allowing detailed estimates of carbon content in above-ground biomass for a given forest. This will allow people with minimal training to measure carbon in forests.

attachment

Contact: Rebecca Spring Senior Communications Manager [email protected] Hannah Sotropa Communications Specialist [email protected] Laurence Cayer-Desrosiers Communications Manager (French inquiries) [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/wwf-canada-awards-300-000-224300931.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos