Qualcomm’s phone-connected AR headset plans hint at the future of Google and Apple





Apple’s mixed reality headset announcement is due in the next few days, but Qualcomm has announced more moves on its own AR/VR ahead of Apple’s WWDC event. At its AR-focused developer conference, AWE, taking place May 31-June 2 in San Jose, Calif., chipmaker Qualcomm unveiled a new technology to make headsets and glasses work better on phones. launched a step. That’s exactly where brands like Apple and Google should go next.

Qualcomm has been working for years on developing software that bridges AR glasses and Android smartphones with specific Qualcomm chips under an infrastructure called Snapdragon Spaces. The company’s latest feature, Dual Render Fusion, aims to make it easy to add AR capabilities to jump over connected glasses to Android apps already on your phone.

Qualcomm chips are already in most XR (AR/VR) devices on the market, with several more coming soon. A mixed reality headset, Oppo’s MR glasses use cameras to show pass-through video on the display. The headset that Quest Pro and Apple have come to expect. Qualcomm is also working with Google and Samsung on future mixed reality platforms and devices, with more details to be revealed over the next year.

The partnership between Apple’s headsets and Google’s Samsung and Qualcomm should include making the apps we already use on our phones, tablets, and possibly laptops work with the headsets of the future. probably included. Microsoft and Qualcomm’s XR partnership on chips could lay out similar plans for Windows.

Snapdragon Spaces isn’t the ideal way for all of these apps to work on AR glasses, but it’s a start. And it’s also a hint that hardware plans are already leaning toward the idea that these headsets exist more as interconnected peripherals than standalone devices. That’s fine with me. The Quest 2 was impressive, but the only way to make these goggles and glasses even more useful is to work seamlessly with what you already have in your pocket.

