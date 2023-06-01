Medical Device Design: Designing Right the First Time





Wideblue Managing Director Barry Warden discusses key considerations for medical device design, including recent projects.

Over the past 16 years, we have worked with numerous medical device manufacturers to help bring their innovations to market. Two things have stood out during this time: the importance of prototyping and testing.

The design and manufacture of medical devices is highly regulated, and it’s no surprise. Design and construction flaws can literally mean life or death.

There are some questions to consider.

Is there a market need for this device? Does it solve a medical/clinical need? What impact could it have on the market? And has anyone developed something similar? Is IP adequately protected? Patient safety and comfort in product use What is the regulatory framework and certifications governing the manufacture, marketing and use of the device? Low, medium or high volume production? Become. This will determine the nature of the supply chain and the selection of components and materials. Testing, traceability, verification and quality assurance.

Once the initial design and specifications have been selected, prototype manufacturing can begin. Fortunately, with the advent of technologies such as 3D printing and selective laser sintering, it is now possible to cost-effectively produce working models that are as close to the real thing as possible. The device is ready to be built in several iterations. Ideas that look good in a CAD system can fail in the hands of potential users. In many cases, it’s not just the device’s functionality that matters, it’s the look and feel that matters as well. Patients should be comfortable using the device.

Rapid prototyping is now a well-established process, usually in a very short time, to produce a full-scale model of a device or product that creates a solid object from bonded polymeric materials. While things made out of metal may not have the same properties, the fact that designers can hold objects of the exact size helps a lot in validating their designs. Rapid prototyping is an important tool and is now available in a wide variety of formats and formats, making it possible to choose one that fits your budget.

Trying out physical products can be a great advantage when gathering feedback from others or doing market research. Even good designers make mistakes, and the sooner a problem is discovered, the better. Even small mistakes in moving to production can be costly in terms of rework and tool recalibration.

A prime example of a project where prototyping was essential was the development of an automated surface disinfection system for use in hospitals.

Entitled Project LUSS (LED-based Ultraviolet Illumination for Safe Surfaces), the idea is designed to be used in public spaces with the added benefit of being able to disinfect other viruses and bacteria such as MRSA and C.diff. It was to create an economical solution to combat COVID-19. .

Funded by Innovate UK, the project brought together Microlink Devices and the Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult Consortium with Wideblue as the product designer.

The device consists of a mechanical arm that automatically sweeps surfaces (such as door panels) after each use and uses powerful UV-C light to kill viruses. This is intended to eliminate the need for frequent manual cleaning of hospital door panels and other public contact surfaces.

A key part of the project was the production of several prototypes that could be tested in a hospital environment. The design was tested several times before the final version was selected.

In conclusion, prototyping is now easy and the benefits of creating realistic models far outweigh the associated costs. Rapid prototyping models typically require only CAD files, and such files can be emailed to the manufacturing company, allowing the design to be sent to the company of choice, regardless of its location in the world.

Creating a prototype product allows you to visualize the product in ways that a computer program or a series of sketches cannot. Prototyping helps to enhance product characteristics and solve problems before committing to final design.

