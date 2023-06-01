Microsoft’s data analysis platform ‘Fabric’ announces unified price, puts pressure on Google and Amazon





Microsoft today delivered on its promise to offer simpler, more efficient pricing for its new end-to-end platform for analytics and data workloads, the Microsoft Fabric suite.

VentureBeat confirmed that pricing is based on the total amount of compute and storage used by the customer. This saves the customer from having to pay for separate buckets of compute and storage for his multiple Microsoft services.

The move raises the bar for a range of competitors, including Google and Amazon, who are vying for market share with Microsoft. While these competitors offer similar analytics and data products based on their own cloud, (especially Amazon) are asking customers what they can do to the various unobtrusive analytics and data tools used on the cloud. I have been billed again. Google also created its own fabric product called Google DataPlex to avoid bucket-by-bucket charges, but Google’s analytics services aren’t all that comprehensive, says Forrester analyst Noel Yuhanna.

A price sheet showing pricing for compute and storage across Fabric will be available tomorrow on Microsoft’s blog. An example of West US 2 pricing, which covers part of the West Coast, was obtained by VentureBeat early Wednesday morning and is embedded at the end of this article.

The new pricing comes after Microsoft announced last week that it would combine its various data and analytics tools into a single fabric suite. This suite brings together six separate tools, including Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Power BI, into an integrated experience and data architecture. Delivered as a Software as a Service (SaaS), the product is designed to help engineers and developers more easily extract insights from data and present them to business decision makers.

A single data lake based on open formats

The fabric centers around a centralized data lake called Microsoft OneLake that stores a single copy of data in one place. OneLake is built around the open-source Apache Parquet format, enabling a uniform way to store and retrieve data natively across databases. All Fabric workloads are automatically connected to OneLake, just like all Microsoft 365 applications are connected to OneDrive.

Savings come in handy here. OneLake eliminates the need for in-house developers, analysts, and business users to create silos of data by provisioning and configuring their own storage his accounts for the various tools they use. .

So, for example, if a user of Microsoft’s business intelligence tool Power BI wants to run analytics on the Microsoft Synapse data warehouse, they no longer need to send SQL queries to Synapse. Power BI simply accesses OneLake and pages through the data, according to Arun Ulagaratchagan, Microsoft’s vice president of Azure data, he told VentureBeat on Tuesday.

He continued that this has two effects for customers. First, when no SQL queries are running, both Synapse and Power BI simply run data that shares the same open format, resulting in much better performance.

The second is significant cost savings for our customers. This idea of ​​a lake-centric open architecture is very powerful for customers because they don’t have to worry about lock-in because they don’t have to pay for SQL queries and they don’t run. Don’t worry about the cost. Pile up.

Any unused computing power on one workload can be utilized by any workload.

Fabric Adds Generative AI and Multicloud

Fabric also promises several other advances. Microsoft will soon be adding Copilot, a chatbot using generative AI, to all product interfaces within his Fabric. It enables developers and engineers to use a conversational language to ask questions about data, create data flows, pipelines, code, and build machine learning (ML) models.

Second, fabric supports multi-cloud. OneLake can virtualize data lake storage in Amazon S3 and Google Storage (coming soon) through what we call Shortcuts.

Microsoft also announced Data Activator, a no-code way for business analysts to automate actions based on data. For example, a sales manager can be alerted if a particular customer is behind on payments.

During the Fabric announcement last week, Microsoft said pricing would be in a separate step (the official release is scheduled for tomorrow). This move will save customers money as Microsoft will no longer force them to pay several buckets for each individual tool. For example, you will be charged once for using Power BI, you will be charged again for using Microsoft’s analytics tools, and you will be charged again for using Microsoft’s warehouse tools.

Microsoft also said OneLake will use a single security model, applying a single security management system to data as all applications process queries and jobs.

Uragalachagan said he pitched the Fabric idea to 100 of the Fortune 500 companies over the past few years, but chief data officers said they were tired of paying what they thought was a consolidation tax.

Customers looking for simplicity and speed

This consolidation tax was imposed not only by Microsoft’s individual products, but also by hundreds of other vendors selling data and analytics products that businesses need.

This is why we introduced Microsoft Fabric. To provide customers with an end-to-end analytics platform, from databases to decision-making business users, and to give every developer the opportunity to sign up within seconds and get real business value within minutes. . said Ulagarratchagan.

Amalgam Insights analyst Hyun Park said Microsoft’s move will put pressure on Amazon and Google, two of the biggest competitors in the cloud space, saying the two companies are pushing customers against the separate services they offer. Said they were charging a fee.

For Amazon, that could be 200 different buckets, which is one of the things that makes cloud costs so difficult, Park said.

A package that integrates functions

Park said Fabric is also putting pressure on some of the big vendors that offer only part of the analytics and data stack. For example, his warehouse of data that uses a proprietary data format and requires customers to transform the data for use in other applications, he challenges Snowflake. Similarly, business intelligence vendors such as Qlik, TIBCO and SAS are questionable.

Part of the innovation here, according to Park, is that Microsoft offers all of this as an integrated package of features. And it’s that simple. This is not something most data and analytics vendors can offer.

On the other hand, a more ambitious global product offering will make it a harder pitch for Microsoft, Park said.

Microsoft’s fabric combines products into one, rather than directing different roles within an organization to different products. Microsoft now needs to sell to executives. So far, an engineer might try to buy his Microsoft’s her Data Factory product. Analysts would vouch for Microsoft’s Power BI product. And developers may want Microsoft Synapse.

Park said this would definitely be billed as an executive sale as no one below the CEO level would tolerate this.

But he noted that Microsoft is well positioned to make such a pitch.

Upcoming price changes

Here’s what Microsoft has announced about pricing tomorrow:

Instead of provisioning and managing separate compute for each workload, Microsoft Fabric determines your billing by two variables: the amount of compute provisioned and the amount of storage used.

Compute: A shared capacity pool that powers everything in Microsoft Fabric, from data modeling and data warehousing to business intelligence. Pay-as-you-go (billed per second with a minimum of 1 minute). Storage: A single place to store all your data. Pay as you go (dollars per GB/month).

When purchasing fabric capacity, a customer gets a set of Capacity Units (CUs). A capacity unit (CU) is a unit of measure that represents a pool of required computing power. Computing power is required to run a query, job, or task. CU consumption is highly correlated with the amount of underlying computation required for tasks performed during processing time by the function. Each feature and associated query, job, or task has a unique consumption rate.

