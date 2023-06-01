THINK Surgical’s TMINI Miniature Robotic System Developed with Sagentia Innovation Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance





CAMBRIDGE, England, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — THINK Surgical, Inc. recently announced that its TMINI miniature robotic system has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

THINK Surgical selected research and development consultancy Sagentia Innovation, a market-leading developer of advanced surgical robots, to support key aspects of the TMINI system development.

THINK Surgical’s TMINI miniature robotic handpiece was developed in partnership with Sagentia Innovation.

The TMINI system includes a wireless robotic handpiece that assists surgeons in performing total knee replacement surgery. Following his CT-based three-dimensional surgical plan, the TMINI robotic handpiece automatically compensates for the surgeon’s hand movements to locate bone pins along precisely defined planes. A cutting guide is then connected to the bone pin for precise bone resection. TMINI is easy to use and replaces many of the instruments currently used in knee replacement surgery.

THINK Surgical is committed to an open implant library and will continue to add new implant options to our platform. Combining this open implant approach with the ease of use of his TMINI system should appeal to a broader customer base that has previously been resistant to robotics.

Joel Zuhars, Vice President of Research and Development at THINK Surgical, said: “Sagentia Innovation has brought to the table a highly capable and well-integrated team along with a very smart iterative development process. This technical expertise complements the expertise we hold in-house. And they worked closely with us to develop a differentiated system that could get FDA clearance and bring the TMINI system to market. “

Sagentia Innovation TMINI Project Manager Tim Frearson said: “This technology is impressive and game-changing, so it was a great pleasure to participate in the design and development process. We supported THINK Surgical in a very specific aspect of the technical development of the TMINI system Many of these relate to key factors such as ease of use, meeting sterilization needs, and enhanced battery and power management. “

Stuart Simpson, CEO of THINK Surgical, said, “We are pleased that the TMINI system has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA. We are now in a position to bring this exciting product to market. It will significantly change THINK Surgical’s position in

Rob Morgan, Vice President of Medical at Sagentia Innovation added: “We thrive on projects like this with clear market needs, well-defined commercial propositions, and difficult scientific and engineering challenges to overcome. We wish THINK Surgical every success in the next phase.”Market entry. “

For more information on TMINI system development, see this case study video: TMINI Case Study Video.

About Sagencia Innovation

Sagentia Innovation provides independent advisory and cutting-edge product development services focused on science and technology initiatives. Sagentia Innovation operates across the medical, industrial, chemical and energy, food and beverage, and consumer sectors, working with a wide range of companies, from the world’s most recognized brands to start-ups and new market entrants. doing. . The company is part of the Science Group (AIM: SAG) and has over 10 offices worldwide, two dedicated R&D innovation centers based in the UK and over 400 employees. . Other Science Group companies include Leatherhead Food Research, TSG Consulting, TP Group and Frontier Smart Technologies.

www.sagentiainnovation.com

About THINK Surgical Co., Ltd.

THINK Surgical, Inc. is a privately held technology innovator based in the United States that develops and markets orthopedic robotics. The THINK Surgical Robot is an open platform that supports implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling surgeons to choose their implants.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with medical professionals around the world to improve orthopedic products and improve the lives of people suffering from advanced joint diseases with precision, precision and intelligent technology. For a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions, please refer to the TMINI Miniature Robotic System Instructions for Use. For more product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

THINK Surgical and TMINI are trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.

Source Sagentia Innovation

