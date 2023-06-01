Google Ads lets you create campaigns with generative and conversational AI





A few days ago, I wrote about the new AI tools Meta introduced to streamline ad creation and improve campaign performance.

Twelve days later, it’s Google’s turn to announce its new feature, which arguably has the potential to revolutionize the way we advertise in the future.

The news was announced during the Google Marketing Live 2023 event and surprised advertisers around the world with a range of tools and possibilities to improve results and streamline the campaign creation process.

This article describes some of the new AI tools introduced by Google.

Google Ads: Conversational Experience

Creating a truly effective campaign can take time.

Planning and creating copy, researching keywords, and analyzing competition takes far more time than actually running a campaign within the platform.

But what if Google Ads, with all the intelligence it has cultivated over the years, could help with that?

Well, it seems that day has come.

Google Ads introduces a new conversational interface designed to streamline authoring through artificial intelligence and suggest the best titles, descriptions and keywords for your campaigns.

Let’s see what it looks like:

This is the heading section.

And also the description part:

That’s amazing?

Simply enter your landing page into the tool and let Google Ads AI automatically generate relevant and effective keywords, titles, descriptions, images and other assets to complete your campaign.

This feature is optional and you can edit, modify or simply ignore these suggestions when setting up your campaign.

Additionally, Google introduced AI-powered chat, allowing you to use the tool to chat as if you were talking to a colleague.

Through this, you can ask for suggestions, ideas and tips to improve your campaigns and boost your results with the help of artificial intelligence.

Knowing about this new feature, you may be wondering, “Isn’t there a similar solution for ChatGPT?” What should I use Google Ads features for?

Well, in the context of advertising, ChatGPT is still a child compared to this artificial intelligence created by Google.

reason? ChatGPT does not understand the context, dynamics and results of your Google Ads campaigns the way the platform itself does.

Generative artificial intelligence in Google Ads is a machine equipped with complete intelligence and information about ad titles, descriptions, keywords, tooling policies, and all other factors that are important to driving results that significantly change the strategy of a campaign. means that

However, one does not exclude the other. Use these tools to enhance your campaigns and develop a critical sense of what should and should not be included in your ads.

Google Ads: Automatically Created Assets

Last year, Google launched Auto-Created Assets (ACA) for search ads.

Essentially, this tool uses your landing page content and existing ads to automatically generate your campaign headlines and descriptions.

The company plans to soon enhance ACA with generative AI to more effectively adapt ads based on the context of user queries.

To demonstrate this progress, Google demonstrated what the text looks like when users search for skin care products for dry and sensitive skin.

Artificial Intelligence automatically created the title “Soothes Dry and Sensitive Skin”. The text closely matches the searches performed by the user and the content of the page.

Pretty cool, isn’t it?

Now imagine the sea of ​​possibilities brands and professionals need to make their ads more relevant and perform better with the help of AI.

Conclusion

We are experiencing arguably one of the biggest leaps in the entire history of Google Ads: generative and conversational AI.

These new AI tools open up diverse new possibilities for ad people to create unique and effective campaigns that speak directly to users, driving better results for businesses.

I don’t know where this situation is headed, but the progress in artificial intelligence in recent years has been so great that its power cannot be underestimated.

The first released features may not work the way we envisioned them, but the machine learning capabilities could bring us further than ever before.

Always use critical thinking to make better use of these resources and decide how much control to relinquish to AI.

