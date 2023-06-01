NYCEDC awards $800,000 to cutting-edge biotech company Aanika Biosciences





Aanika Biosciences Expands to New Industry City Facility, Establishing Food Safety and Innovation Hub

The funding is part of the New York City Expansion Fund, which reduces barriers to access to capital and supports startup growth.

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) today announced an $800,000 investment in Sunset Park, NY-based biotechnology company Aanika Biosciences Inc as part of the LifeSci NYC Initiative. Founded in 2018, Aanika Biosciences develops microbial markers that can be applied to any product to track, trace and authenticate products in the supply chain to manage liability and potential claims. The funding will allow Aanika to expand his new 27,000-square-foot facility in Industry City and establish the Aanika Center for Food Safety and Innovation. This investment will help New York City establish itself as a global leader in sustainability-focused biotechnology and will continue to support biotechnology innovation for climate and sustainability solutions. It shows your efforts. The investment will also be one of the first of its kind in the city’s history, as there are no other seed-stage incubators for agricultural technology in the city.

The LifeSci NYC Expansion Fund is a $1 billion initiative overseen by NYCEDC and backed by LifeSci NYC that will create 40,000 jobs over the next 10-15 years. This funding opportunity is aimed at life sciences companies interested in expanding operations in any of his five boroughs of New York City. The fund is designed to support high-growth ventures with upfront financing.

NYCEDC Chief Strategy Officer Cecilia Kushner said New York City is a powerhouse of innovation and continues to pave the way to becoming a global leader in sustainability-focused biotechnology through investments like this. This transformative industry will spark cutting-edge innovations to address the climate crisis and accelerate the transition to a brighter and more sustainable future. We are excited to continue to support domestic and international companies like Aanika Biosciences as they expand and grow across his five boroughs.

We are proud to contribute to New York City’s growing biotechnology industry and excited to be based in a city of unparalleled diversity and opportunity. Aanika Biosciences CEO Vishaal Bhuyan said, “This funding will allow us to expand our workforce, continue the production and development of insurance-linked microbial tagging and tracking technologies, and explore new areas of product development. will be possible,” he said.

The space will also feature highly specialized molecular biology equipment, including lab space, as well as a dedicated fermentation production facility that will bring new food technology capabilities to the city. The facility will also feature an incubator for seed-stage agritech startups, supporting executives from New York City’s growing food tech startups.

New York City is home to over 100 research foundations and nine academic medical centers, making it one of the world’s largest concentrations of academic life sciences research. However, challenges such as lack of lab space make it difficult to sustain a high-growth life sciences company. Pioneering the life sciences sector and providing high-paying jobs is part of Mayor Adams’ effort to establish New York City as a global leader in life sciences research and innovation. The LifeSci Expansion Fund is one of NYCEDC’s aggressive funding initiatives for life sciences.

New York City is establishing itself as a world leader in life sciences. Through LifeSci NYC, a billion-dollar initiative overseen by NYCEDC, New York City will create 1,000 companies and 40,000 jobs, free up 10 million square feet of wet and dry lab real estate, and improve overall productivity over the next decade. We are on track to generate $82 billion in economic impact. For 15 years, New York City has been a world leader in life sciences.

In March, Mayor Adams, NYCEDC, and the Brooklyn Navy Yard partnered with Newlab, a partnership fund, to allow the city to invest $20 million in Building 303 of the Brooklyn Navy Yard to create the nation’s first sustainability-focused biotechnology center. announced that it will open For New York City and Empire State development. The 50,000-square-foot innovation space is set to open in 2025 and is Mayor Adams’ commitment to leverage New York City’s growing life sciences and green economy industries to make New York City a global center for sustainable technology. move forward.

In addition, NYCEDC issued a call for expressions of interest for operators to open new hubs of materials science innovation focused on early-stage companies.

These investments also deliver on Mayor Adams’ promises in “Rebuild, Rebuild, Reinvent: A Blueprint for New York City’s Economic Recovery,” where he emphasized the importance of life sciences and launched three new areas: I outlined the expansion to .

Medical technology to develop new tools for medical diagnosis, monitoring and treatment; bioengineering to apply engineering principles to life science product development. Planetary Health Addressing Climate Change Using Lab-Based Innovations.

Construction of the new facility is nearly underway and Aanika is expected to move into the new facility by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

About NYCEDC The New York City Economic Development Corporation is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that works to create a vibrant, inclusive and globally competitive economy for all New Yorkers. We take a holistic approach through her four key strategies. Strengthen your confidence that New York City is the best place to do business. Grow innovative sectors with a focus on equity and build neighborhoods as places to live, learn, work and play. Providing sustainable infrastructure for the future economy of communities and cities. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram for more information on what we do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edc.nyc/press-release/nycedc-awards-800000-cutting-edge-biotechnology-company-aanika-biosciences The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos