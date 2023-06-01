The first Chromecast has been discontinued.Here’s what you should get next





Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Ten years isn’t a bad time in the world of smart devices. It’s been so long since Google released his first Chromecast. Chromecast is a tiny $35 HDMI dongle that lets you wirelessly stream audio and video to your TV using your phone as a remote control. I liked it so much when it was released that I chose it as the best product of 2013.

Unfortunately, all good things must pass, and 9to5Google recently noticed that Google quietly ended support for the original Chromecast on April 27, 2023. This means that no further feature or security updates will be provided.

This does not mean that the device has become useless. If you own it, it will do whatever you did last week. However, as the rest of the streaming world continues to evolve and his first-generation Chromecast can’t evolve to keep up, performance issues will start to arise. So now is the perfect time to consider an upgrade.

If for some reason you haven’t upgraded yet, which streaming device should you get instead of your slowly deteriorating dongle? I propose some of the latest features to .

Google Chromecast with Google TV Caleb Denison/Digital Trends

The awkwardly named Google Chromecast with Google TV (which was launched at this time, so I’ll call it Chromecast 2020 for simplicity) is not just the first Chromecast, but all other Chromecast models (Chromecast Gen 2 , Gen). 3, and Chromecast Ultra).

Chromecast 2020 continues to offer the magical ability to cast content directly from your phone, tablet or computer to your TV, but is now a full fledged media streamer with its own remote control. What do you think of the original his Chromecast, the lack of a remote could be a big problem.

The new version is fully compatible with the latest audio and video formats including 4K resolution, HDR (HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10+), Dolby Atmos. The 4K version costs $50, which is a bargain given its features, but if replacing a device that only costs $35 seems too expensive, the 1080p is actually just $30 cheaper than the original There is also a Full HD version. .

Smart TV with Google TV or Cast protocol Riley Young/Digital Trends

After all, you may not need to replace your aging HDMI dongle at all. If you bought a new TV within the last few years, chances are it already has Chromecast built-in. If your TV uses Google TV as its smart operating system (usually found on Sony, TCL, and Hisense TVs), you can Chromecast cast. What if you have an older model with Android TV? You can also cast.

However, even if your TV doesn’t have Google TV, it may support Chromecast. For example, the Vizio TV has Chromecast built-in, even though it uses his SmartCast software, which is proprietary to his Vizio, instead of Google TV.

Walmart on.streamer walmart

If you want a really cheap alternative to Chromecast, check out Walmart’s Onn. branded Google TV 4K streaming box. At just $20, it’s one of the most affordable streaming devices you can buy, yet supports 4K and HDR like more expensive models.

