Senators Ask Google for Answers on Location Data Privacy





A group of 10 U.S. senators, led by Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Maisie Hirono, wrote to Google seeking answers about its location data privacy practices.

Google’s efforts to remove sensitive location data from users visiting certain facilities, such as abortion clinics and addiction treatment centers, have come under heavy scrutiny. This follows reports that Google has not consistently deleted this data as promised, raising concerns about the potential misuse of such information.

why it matters

Location data privacy is a significant concern, especially when it relates to health and personal confidentiality. Google’s effort to delete location history when users visit certain establishments was seen as a positive step towards protecting user privacy. However, its alleged inconsistent adherence to this promise may expose users to targeted advertising and other privacy risks. Additionally, there are concerns that the Roe v. Wade reversal could result in location data being used to punish individuals seeking abortions.

what they say

In a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, senators said they would remove sensitive location data, especially if it could reveal private healthcare decisions. He expressed concern that Google was not keeping its promises.

They said, “Last July, Google rightly noted that location data can be very personal, and announced that it would be removing sensitive location entries from its Location History feature “in the coming weeks.” bottom.

The locations announced included counseling centers, domestic violence shelters, abortion clinics, fertility centers and addiction treatment facilities. More than 10 months after that announcement, Washington Post reporters have visited hospitals, fertility clinics, and family planning clinics in multiple states, and the exact names and addresses of the places they visited are stored on Google. I found an example (e.g. ‘Family Planning San Francisco’ Public Health Center’). “

The senators said, “Another report found that Google failed to remove sensitive location data in nearly 60% of test cases over the past few months. Advocating and publicizing without consistent execution could be considered illegal.” deceptive practices. “

In an update to The Keyword, Senior Vice President of Core Systems & Experience Jen Fitzpatrick said: “To prevent accidental creation of permanent entries, we will soon be rolling out an update that will prevent the addition of such entries.” Entering an entry will not prompt you to confirm such a visit . “

what i know

In response to senators’ concerns, Google referred to a blog post that partially answered their questions. For this post, sensitive locations are defined to include counseling centers, domestic violence shelters, abortion clinics, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, cosmetic surgery clinics, etc. But it did not respond to the senator’s request for clarification on what it means when it claims to delete data “immediately” after a visit.

next step

Senators have given Google until the end of the week to respond to the investigation. It requested a third-party audit to verify its protocol for removing user location data. They also suggest that Google’s conduct may warrant investigation by the Federal Trade Commission, which has powers to crack down on unfair and deceptive commercial practices.

Conclusion

The issue highlights ongoing tensions between tech companies and lawmakers over data privacy. As digital platforms continue to collect vast amounts of user data, ensuring the privacy and security of this information remains a significant challenge. The incident is a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in how tech companies handle user data, especially sensitive information.

Related: HIPAA-Compliant Email: The Definitive Guide

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.paubox.com/blog/senators-demand-answers-on-location-data-privacy-from-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos