Inside Google plans to use generative AI to improve paid search

Google is testing a number of new uses for generative artificial intelligence in its campaign creation tool, which will make workflows easier for digital marketers, the company shared at a recent Marketing Live summit. The tech giant is looking to consolidate its dominant role in search advertising after months of rapid advances by AI-integrating competitors. The latest updates center around products that can quickly generate ad assets and display more personalized sponsored links.

AI is central to Google’s response to a number of headwinds, including slowing search growth and increasing competition from platforms like TikTok and Microsoft’s Bing. The company also sees his AI as a way for marketers to address changes such as the deprecation of third-party cookies in the Chrome browser. This transition will begin in the first quarter of next year for select users.

Dan Taylor, Google’s vice president of global advertising, said at a recent press roundtable that changing privacy and regulatory changes will require digital advertisers to be more agile and adaptable than ever before. This is where I feel that AI-powered solutions are truly helpful.

efficiency play

The development of Marketing Live comes as the search giant envisions AI as a technological revolution on par with that ushered in by the advent of smartphones over a decade ago.

If the industry accepts [mobile] The change, and the innovation it enables, has enabled us to create tremendous opportunities for digital marketers and consumers around the world, Taylor said. I believe we have reached a similar tipping point with AI today.

As for what’s new, Google is adding conversational experiences to Google Ads to help you launch paid search campaigns faster. The marketer sends the program a link to her website for their company, which Google AI collects and summarizes. Key takeaways can be edited by humans, and Google can surface keywords that match the brand’s value proposition and further assess their accuracy. Finally, this feature generates headline descriptions and images for recommended text pulled from the marketer’s website and stock her library. It also features an ad strength meter to help marketers assess potential effectiveness.

Executives said chat responses, which will soon launch in closed beta in the United States, are functionally unlimited, but have a limited number of assets that can be created.

“As part of the beta, we’re experimenting with what that limit should be,” said Brian Burdick, Google’s senior director of search ad automation.

Google is also leveraging generative AI to make paid search ads more relevant to queries. Last year, the tech company introduced automatically created assets that analyzed marketers’ landing pages and existing ads to generate new headlines and descriptors for search. ACA receives enhancements with generative AI to better respond to specific searches.

ACA’s Burdick said that under the hood, the models that generate them are more sophisticated, while pointing out that the actual interface will look much the same to advertisers using it.

According to an example shared by Google, with the revamped ACA, if a consumer with dry and sensitive skin is browsing for skin care products, the sponsored response at the top of the query will say, “Soothes dry and sensitive skin.” and more bespoke headlines may appear.

Powered by Google’s AI, ACA aims to help marketers generate more relevant responses to specific queries.

Permission by Google

this is helpful [marketers] Maintaining performance and adapting to changing consumer demand are all automatic, Burdick said. Early adopters of automatically created assets for headlines and descriptions saw a 2% increase in conversions for similar CPA across ad groups using responsive search ads.

P-MAX, Google’s first fully automated advertising product, likewise integrates generative AI for greater efficiency. Finally, Google is rolling out Product Studio to help e-commerce merchants create high-volume product images at low cost.

This product has three functions: adding background scenes that can be changed for specific occasions and seasons, removing unwanted background images, and increasing resolution. Product Studio will be made more widely available in the coming months via the Google Merchant Center Next portal and Shopify’s Google and YouTube apps. Early pilots are typically aimed at a select group of small businesses that don’t have the resources to scale this type of initiative.

“We take sellers seriously who struggle to actually create assets with the right content they need to engage with their users,” said Jeff Harrell, senior director of shopping at Google. said.

AI takeover

Google Marketing Lives focused on generative AI following an I/O developer conference that hinted at major changes to search, including an search generative experience, Google’s answer to software like ChatGPT. is not surprising. Google is joining its technology peers in moving quickly to preview new AI capabilities in a highly competitive market.

In early May, Meta Platforms launched an AI that allows advertisers to create multiple versions of text copy, generate backgrounds based on text input, and automatically crop the best image for different surfaces on the app. In addition to showcasing its sandbox tools, it also made additions to its automated advertising suite, Meta Advantage. . Microsoft is also aggressively promoting the revamped Bing search engine and chat interface powered by OpenAI, which gives it the early lead at Google.

Google SGE is starting to run search and shopping ads that look like traditional search, including bold sponsored labels, to see how users react. But executives suggested that given the limited availability of SGE, it might be difficult to measure results compared to traditional search.

It’s an experiment within an experiment. At this time, there is no ad performance data to report on that, Taylor said.

When asked by reporters whether AI-created tools could create a world where ads would look more alike by pulling the same automated levers, Taylor said the output was distinctive and representative of brands. Whether it is, he said, is largely in the hands of marketers. .

[ACA] All of the generative AI creatives that are part of this experience will be built on assets, websites and content provided by advertisers, Taylor said.

It is always tied to the source of truth, and advertisers can edit, customize or remove creative suggestions, he added. We still feel strongly that marketers will control the message through these means.

