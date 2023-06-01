Best software and best hardware





Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best all-around flagships on the market. It’s affordable, has a unique design, and is one of the best camera systems in the entire industry. In North America, it’s definitely my choice as the best Android phone, beating out the much more expensive and cumbersome Galaxy S23 Ultra and the OnePlus 11, which lacks wireless charging and a great zoom lens.

However, competition in the Android space is much fiercer in Asia, and Chinese phones are pushing the boundaries of hardware more than anywhere else. One such example is his Oppo Find X6 Pro, the big brother of the OnePlus 11. It has the latest Qualcomm chip, the brightest display in the industry, and a triple his camera system that all lenses can claim to have the largest sensor.

XDA Video of the Day Scroll to Continue Content

Unfortunately, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is officially sold only in China, so most readers can’t buy it. But for those interested in the Android scene as a whole and what the best phones have to offer, this could be an interesting comparison article.

Google Pixel 7 ProOppo Find X6 ProBrandGoogleOppoSoCGoogle Tensor G2Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2Display6.7″ QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR 10+, 1500nits6.8″ OLED, LTPO 3, 120Hz, 1440 x 3168, 2500 nits Max Brightness RAM8GB/12GB12/16GB RAM Storage128GB/256GB256/512GB Battery5,000 mAh5,000 mAh PortUSB-CUSB-CO Operating SystemAndroid 13Android 13Front Camera10.8MP, f/2.232MP Rear Camera Primary: 50MP, f/1.9, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, Ultra Wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 126 degree FoV, Telephoto: 48MP, f/3.5, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom 50MP IMX989 1 inch sensor main camera (f/1.8). 50MP IMX890 Periscope Zoom (f2.6); 50MP IMX890 Ultra Wide (f/2.2) Dimensions 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm 164.8 x 76.2 x 9.1 mm or 9.5 mm Colors Obsidian, Snow, Hazel 2 (leather and glass); Green Black Weight 212g216g Charging Wired: 23W; Wireless: 23W; Reverse Wireless: 4.5W100W Wired, 50W Wireless IP Rating IP68IP68 Google Pixel 7 Pro and Oppo Find X6 Pro: Hardware and Design

Both phones are very similar in size, dimensions, weight and even overall shape and curvature, but they feel very different. While the Google Pixel 7 Pro’s back is a matte glass that’s warm, tactile and non-slip, the Find X6 Pro’s back (at least my model) is more textured, two-tone featuring cold hard metal in the top third. For finishing, the bottom is synthetic leather.

The camera modules on both phones stick out quite a bit from the phone and in fact I’ve gotten into the habit of placing my fingers under each module for extra support/grip when holding the phone.

Oppo’s phone has a slightly larger 6.8-inch display on the front compared to the 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro panel. Resolution and pixel density are very similar. Both screens are very sharp with his WDHD+ resolution. However, the Find X6 Pro’s screen is significantly brighter, with a maximum nit of 2,500 nits versus his Pixel 7 Pro’s 1,500 nits. Under most normal circumstances, the Pixel screen looks pretty good, so this doesn’t really matter. But if you’re outdoors in the harsh midday California sun, the Oppo’s screen is easier to see. In the image below, the Pixel screen is at maximum brightness, while the Find X6 Pro is around 80%.

Pixel 7 Pro screen (left) and Find X6 Pro screen (right)i

Both phones feature an optical in-display fingerprint scanner under the screen and have the same IP68 water and dust resistance rating. Under the hood, the Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Google’s own Tensor G2 chip, while the Oppo device is powered by his Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The latter chips are clearly better at most tasks, including being more efficient and having better GPUs. But Google’s chips are capable of handling Google-specific machine learning tasks, especially when it comes to understanding language. We’ll talk more about this in the performance section, but both phones are powerful enough. But when it comes down to it, the Pixel 7 Pro often feels slower to beat.

Both phones have the same big battery capacity (5,000 mAh), but the Oppo phone charges significantly faster with up to 100W wired and wireless and 50W wireless compared to the Pixel’s 23W wired and wireless. will be Great charging speeds aren’t a problem during normal daylight hours, but on heavy use days, for example when you’re on vacation in a new city and you might be out for 13+ hours, super fast mid-afternoon Maximum charging speed. Up is a lifesaver.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Oppo Find X6 Pro: Camera

Oppo Find X6 Pro camera module and Pixel 7 Pro

Most phones these days have great screens and run apps just fine, so this is the main area of ​​play. What really separates elite phones from regular phones is the camera performance. The good news is that I use both of these phones extensively and they are definitely two of the 3-4 best phones in the world right now. And let’s be honest, the iPhone 14 Pro falls short of either of these cameras. But let’s dig deeper.

Both phones are equipped with triple camera arrays. For the main camera, the Pixel 7 Pro uses Samsung’s 50MP, f/1.8 ISOCELL GN1 sensor. This is flanked by a 12MP ultra-wide camera capable of producing a 5x optical zoom and a 48MP Periscope camera. The Oppo Find X6 Pro is equipped with his 50MP main camera using Sony’s IMX989 1-inch sensor and an ultra-wide and Periscope zoom lens using the same 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor.

The Pixel’s hardware is great, but the Oppo’s camera hardware is clearly a step up. The IMX989 has the largest 1-inch type sensor in the mobile field, and the Sony IMX890’s 1/1.56-inch image sensor is significantly larger than the one Google uses for its ultra-wide-angle and zoom lenses. its big. A larger image sensor captures more light and image information, resulting in better dynamic range and more detailed pictures. Of course, Google’s answer is that they use a lot of software and their algorithms to ensure that their cameras are always pushing the limits of hardware.

I’ve taken hundreds of pictures with both phones separately and dozens of side-by-side pictures with both phones held, but the general feature is the Oppo Find X6 Pro image when zoomed in is always more detailed and less noisy. Pixel peeping is possible, but color science is all over the place. See the set below. Both cameras produced pleasing images with good dynamic range, but the Pixel has a consistent tone/mood. Oppo’s photo is overshadowed in the first set through the window, but slightly too bright and well lit in the third set (of coffee). There’s a Pixel 7 Pro photo on the left and an Oppo photo on the right.

The problem is that Pixel photos don’t always have the most accurate colors, and Google tends to make cool photos. But while Google takes the same approach to all photography, the Find X6 Pro seems to hop from one vibe to another. What’s undeniable, though, is that the 1-inch sensor produces sharper, more detailed, and less noisy images. You can see this as soon as you zoom in on the photo and look around. Below is a 100% crop of the same photo, with the Pixel image on the left and the Oppo image on the right.

The same is true for other rear cameras. The Find X6 Pro’s ultrawide and Periscope sensors are so large that its ultrawide and zoomed shots are also more detailed and less noisy, while the Pixel 7 Pro’s shots have more consistent tones and colors. can be argued. This is an ultra wide set.

And this is a 100% crop of the same ultra-wide shot.

100% crop, Pixel 7 Pro (left) and Find X6 Pro (right)

Zoomed photos are also a clear advantage of the Find X6 Pro, these are zoomed photos so you don’t even have to peer into the pixels to see the difference.

However, Google has regained the lead in selfie cameras. Google says he can shoot video in 4K resolution, and better exposure makes selfies look a little better.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Oppo Find X6 Pro: Software and General Performance

Pixel 7 Pro in the snow

Both phones run on Android 13, but the Pixel version is clearly the official version of Android. I have no problem with his ColorOS software on his Oppo. In fact, I like the more customizable nature, including better multitasking capabilities than the Pixel UI. But I think the Pixel wins out on the software side, as it’s guaranteed to get Android updates faster and longer. . Otherwise, we don’t talk much about software that we haven’t touched 100 times before. Both his UI versions are fluid, and ColorOS doesn’t do anything strange to deviate from Android. There is an app tray, the notification panel is the same, and so on.

The Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor G2 isn’t a slow phone at all, but the Find X6 Pro with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is a faster phone in real use. This is noticeable when performing tasks that are more complex than just opening an app. Try trimming the video length. It doesn’t mean saving the clip as a new file, just slide the trimmer tool. As a result, on the Pixel you may have to wait a few seconds before playing immediately. 6 Find a pro. What if you really want to save the trimmed clip? The Find X6 Pro also renders faster.

Whether you need to load an intensive app like the game Wreckfest, or launch a graphics-intensive benchmark app, the Find X6 Pro is fast. The Qualcomm chip is a more powerful chip and runs cooler, creating a more harmonious environment for all the other internal components to operate.

But this is a story purely about raw power. Tensor G2 is better at handling Google-specific machine learning tasks such as understanding human speech. For example, the Pixel 7 Pro, like his other Pixel smartphones launched in the last two years, has the best voice dictation capabilities of any computing device I’ve seen. Whether you’re typing using your voice or using a recording app to record and transcribe in real time, your Pixel phone can pick up and transcribe words with nearly 99% accuracy. And this isn’t just for 10 seconds at a time. You should be able to handle an entire 10 minute speech. Tensor handles all this on-device, so you can do it without an internet connection.

Pixel also has context-aware features such as showing upcoming flight information, including airport terminal and gate numbers, within a few hours of your flight. The information is simply displayed in the At A Glance widget on the home screen and is very useful. The Find X6 Pro isn’t all that smart in this regard.

To be honest, I prefer the Pixel’s intelligence over the Find X6 Pro’s sheer power and speed. But again, I’m not a serious gamer. If you’re a heavy mobile gamer playing graphic-intensive games like PUBG or Genshin Impact, the Pixel 7 Pro’s underwhelming GPU and cooling will be a problem.

As a general multimedia device, either phone is fine. The haptics, speaker quality and battery life are about the same, but the Oppo’s much faster charging and brighter screen are in its favour.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Oppo Find X6 Pro: Which Smartphone Should You Buy?

The title is a bit of a trick question. With a slightly lower price point and wide availability in North America and Europe, the Pixel 7 Pro should be the phone of choice here. I think the Oppo Find X6 Pro’s camera is a bit better, but I’m an aspiring street photographer with a lot of attention to detail, and he takes dozens of random things around town a day. So being able to zoom further, shoot in low light and retain more detail is important to me. But for most average users, the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera is already top notch.

google pixel 7 pro

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED display. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, but a screen protector goes a long way in keeping it in pristine condition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-pixel-7-pro-vs-oppo-find-x6-pro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos