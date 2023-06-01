ABC gives technical boost to NBA Finals





ABC has been broadcasting the NBA Finals for 20 years, and thanks to its approach to technology such as high frame rate cameras and augmented reality, it offers viewers a few surprises. SBJ’s Joe Lemire has provided the scoop on what the network has planned for the Whoops extravaganza.

This morning’s tech paper also includes:

STRN Efforts Underway to Contribute to Research and Innovation Technology Revitalization Underway at Roland Garros, USA Softball New Data Partner WSC Sports Collaborates with Televisa Univision on Soccer Broadcast Smart Insole Company Gets Started

While TNT is making its first Stanley Cup appearance (read it in yesterday’s SBJ Tech newsletter), ABC is gearing up for its 21st consecutive NBA Finals broadcast. And there will be a lot of innovation in the Disney family network, reports SBJ’s Joe Lemire.

Digital pre-game programming, Hoop Stream, will be available 30 minutes before each tip-off on the ESPN app and social channels. Stephen A. Smith hosts alternate broadcasts of the game on ESPN2 and his ESPN+.

And ABC will have lots of hardware in Denver and Miami. The range includes 55 cameras including 15 high frame rate Super Slo Mos and 1 1080p Skycam. Second spectral tracking provides data for real-time shot distance indication, especially with 3-pointers. Virtual overlays and augmented reality graphics will also be part of the broadcast.

Christophe de May worked as a physical therapist for several basketball clubs in Belgium before completing his PhD in this field at the University of Ghent, Belgium. He then joined a local start-up and started working in school as a sports technology, innovation and business developer.

Through these roles, De May has, to varying degrees, observed the sports technology ecosystem from the perspective of all three major stakeholders: sports teams and athletes, academia and the commercial world. But networking he found that when he attended events and conferences, the content often lacked context.

All three had a common interest in research and innovation, but were not well coordinated or considered each other’s needs. For example, a researcher may appreciate the device’s accuracy, but the user’s experience may be too poor for use in a team setting.

De May began using his networks, referrals and industry research to bring together high-profile leaders from various political parties. SBJ’s Joe Lemire reports that these efforts have resulted in a global not-for-profit consortium aimed at codifying best practices, matching experts and partners, and consulting on strategies and projects. A Sports Tech Research Network was born.

The French Open will feature immersive innovations from Infosys and the French Tennis Federation. The partnership, now in its fifth year, leverages AI, cloud computing, data and analytics, and mixed reality to enhance the fan experience, improve media coverage and improve player performance.

SBJ’s Ethan Joyce reports that activations include:

The Infosys x Wilson Smash Corner will allow fans to practice their serves and cameras will record their attempts and superimpose those shots on the Philippe Chatrier Court in the heart of Roland Garros. Users receive feedback and analysis on their technique. Infosys’ tennis virtual reality experience allows fans to compete with current athletes. 3D art museum with the Yannick Noah Room to commemorate the 40th anniversary of his 1983 French Open victory.

USA Softball has selected two technology companies, Yakkertech and SoftballCloud, as exclusive data providers for the event through 2024, reports SBJ’s Ethan Joyce.

Yakkertech’s tracking solution uses an optical camera and its advanced suite of analytics to provide ball flight metrics. Plays can be replicated from every angle for social media and streaming purposes through a 3D replica of the OGE energy field created by SoftballCloud. SoftballCloud also provides comprehensive data for player development, scouting and fan engagement efforts.

TelevisaUnivision has announced a multi-year partnership with WSC Sports to produce AI-generated videos for 15 football-related TelevisaUnivision facilities in Mexico and the United States, reports SBJ’s Ethan Joyce.

WSC Sports’ technology debuted on TelevisaUnivision during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, drawing 19.6 million viewers to the network through streaming platform ViX. The AI ​​video solution provides real-time analysis of football matches, highlight clippings, as well as short and long-form content used across all TelevisaUnivision channels, including social media and apps.

Plantiga, which makes insoles with motion-tracking sensors, has released its next-generation product, Arc5, and has hired Selene Parekh, Ph.D., a foot and ankle surgeon at Rothman Orthopedic Surgery, as chief medical officer, according to SBJ’s Joe. Reported by Remia.

Used by teams in many elite-level sports, including the NBA, MLB, MLS, NFL, NHL, and NCAA, Plantiga announced the general availability of its products for recreational athletes in April 2022. Among the investors is NBA player Thaddeus Young.

