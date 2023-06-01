You can turn a circle into a square using this kirigami-inspired formula.Massachusetts Institute of Technology News





Kirigami takes pop-up books to a whole new level. In washi craft, patterns are cut into paper and partially folded, transforming a two-dimensional sheet into a complex three-dimensional structure. In the hands of an artist, kirigami can reproduce structures such as nature and architecture with great detail and delicacy.

Scientists and engineers are also drawing inspiration from kirigami and applying kirigami principles to design robotic grippers, stretchable electronics, water catchment sheets, and other shape-changing materials and devices. increase. Most often, such inventions are by design from scratch. Until now, there was no blueprint for engineers to determine the pattern of cuts that would transform the material from one desired shape to another.

A new study in Nature Computational Science presents a general computational strategy that can solve any kirigami-inspired two-dimensional transformation. Using this method, the angle and length to be cut can be determined, and when the sheet is pulled open or pushed back, it transforms from one desired shape to another, like a complex expandable lattice. can do.

Using the new method, the researchers designed and fabricated a number of deformable 2D kirigami structures, such as a circle that transforms into a square and a triangle that transforms into a heart.

Credit: Kaitlyn Becker/Gary Choi

People say squares and circles are one of the impossible problems in mathematics. You can’t turn one into the other, says Gary Choi, a postdoctoral fellow at MIT and lecturer in applied mathematics. But with kirigami you can actually turn a square into a circle.

For engineers, this new method has many design implications, such as how to design a robot that morphs from one shape to another to perform a specific task or navigate a specific space. can be used to solve problems with For example, there is also the possibility of designing the active material as a smart cover for buildings and homes.

“One of the first applications we thought of was building facades,” says Caitlin Becker, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at MIT. This could help create large kirigami-like façades that can control sunlight and UV rays and change shape to adapt to their environment.

Becker and Choi are co-authors of the new study, along with Optiver quantitative researcher Levi Dudute and Harvard professor L. Mahadevan.

space between

This research evolved from the team’s previous work on both kirigami and origami, the Japanese paper folding arts.

Choi says there are many mathematical connections between kirigami and origami. So we wanted to come up with a mathematical formulation to help people design different patterns.

In 2019, the team devised a kirigami optimization approach to find the pattern of cuts needed to transform one shape into another. However, Choi said this approach was too computationally intensive, and it took a lot of time to derive the optimal pattern to achieve a particular transformation.

In 2021, researchers tackled a similar problem with origami and found that through a slightly different perspective, they were able to derive a more efficient strategy. Rather than plotting individual fold patterns (similar to the individual cuts of kirigami), the team focused on growing patterns from simple folded seeds. Relatively efficient for planning the design of origami structures by working panel by panel and establishing relationships between panels, such as how one panel will move if an adjacent panel is folded. I was able to come up with a reasonable algorithm.

The research team wondered if a similar approach could be applied to kirigami. In traditional kirigami, when a cut is made in the paper, it can be partially folded and the resulting empty space creates a three-dimensional structure. Could the empty space between the cuts and their relationship to each other, like the panels between the folds in origami, lead to a more efficient formula for kirigami design? motivated.

math link

This research focuses on two-dimensional kirigami deformation. The researchers considered a common kirigami design consisting of a mosaic of interconnected square tiles, each cut at various angles and sizes. A conceptual mosaic he starts out as one shape that can be taken apart and pushed back to form entirely new shapes. The challenge is to describe how one shape morphs into another based on the empty space between the tiles, and how the space changes when the tiles are pulled apart or pushed back. bottom.

If the tiles themselves are solid and cannot be changed, Becker says the empty space between the tiles provides an opportunity for movement.

The research team first considered the simplest representation of empty space in the form of a diamond, or what they called a union of four bars. Each side of the diamond represents a bar, or edge of a solid tile. Each corner of the diamond represents a linkage, or hinge, that connects the tiles. By varying the length and angle of the sides of the rhombus, the team was able to study how the empty space between them varied.

By studying progressively larger clusters of four bar links, the team identified relationships between the angles and lengths of the bars, the shape of the individual empty spaces, and the overall shape of the cluster. They summarize these relationships into a general formula that efficiently identifies the pattern of cuts, including angles and lengths, required to transform a two-dimensional sheet from one desired shape to another. discovered.

Without such a tool, I might brute force this problem in Matlab, or guess and check, but it would take a very long time to get something that could transform from a circle to a square. says Becker.

In simulations, the team found that this formula can actually find a pattern of tiles that not only turns a circular mosaic into a square, but turns virtually any shape into any other desired shape.

Going one step further, the team developed two manufacturing methods to physically realize the formulation design. They quickly realized that a key challenge in creating a deformable mosaic was finding the right materials to act as hinges connecting the tiles. The connection needed to be strong, yet bend easily.

What can be so strong in tension and so strong in tearing that it has a zero bending radius like a pinpoint hinge? And the answer turned out to be dough.

The researchers used two methods, 3D printing and mold casting, to embed small pieces of cloth into square plastic tiles, which were then bent together and tightly connected. Using these two of his methods, the team created circular mosaics that morph into squares and simple triangle mosaics that morph into more complex heart shapes.

Basically any two-dimensional shape, Choi says. Our mathematical formula guarantees that. Now I was thinking of extending this to 3D Kirigami.

