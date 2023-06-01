Google ends support for first-generation Chromecast





Google quietly ended support for the 1st generation Chromecast HDMI dongle released in 2013. A recent update on the official support page (via 9to5Google) indicates that the original Chromecast will no longer receive software or security updates. Additionally, Google said users may notice slow performance.

The first generation Chromecast required using a smartphone as a remote control, but users could easily turn a dumb TV into a smart TV. This device received its last software update in November 2022. This was the first update the digital media player has received in over three years. All in all, nine years of updates is still plenty for a device with just 512MB of RAM and his 2GB of storage.

Between 2015 and 2018, Google launched the 2nd and 3rd generation Chromecast and the 4K capable Chromecast Ultra. But facing increasing competition from cheap HDMI sticks from Amazon and Roku, which come with remote controls and let users install apps, eventually forced Google to change its strategy. Most smart TVs also support the same Google Cast feature that his original Chromecast introduced a decade before him.

In 2020, Google launched Chromecast with Google TV, which comes with a remote control and runs Android TV with the new Google TV interface. The company released a more affordable $30 HD version last fall.

These two Chromecast with Google TV models receive regular software updates. In his April, Google began rolling out a new live TV experience that allows users to browse his 800+ free TV channels across multiple providers.

