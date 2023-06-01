Google Pixel 8 with 12W wireless charging spotted on Wireless Power Consortium site





The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series debuted in October 2021 and 2022, so it’s highly anticipated that the Pixel 8 lineup will be officially announced sometime this October. Google has yet to officially confirm the arrival of the next Pixel series, but ahead of that, details of the Pixel 8’s wireless charging have been spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium’s (WPC) website. According to the list, the upcoming Pixel handsets may not have improved wireless Qi2 standard support. Based on Samsung’s Exynos 2300 SoC, the new Google Tensor 3 is expected to power the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro handsets.

A device that appears to be a Google Pixel 8 has appeared on the WPC site with model number GKWS6. Support for 12W wireless charging is mentioned. Pixel 7 also supports 12W wireless charging. The June 1 listing suggests that the upcoming device won’t feature the recently announced Qi2 standard. Pixel phones are shown to support the older Qi standard 1.2.4.

Google’s annual I/O event came to a close a few weeks ago, when the company showed off multiple devices at the event, including the new Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. However, we didn’t get an early glimpse of the Pixel 8 models at the keynote event.

The Pixel 8 is expected to have a 6.16-inch display with a hole-punch design. A leaked rendering of the handset suggests a raised camera bar with curved edges, similar to its predecessor. It is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Google Tensor 3 is expected to come to handsets.

Google’s Pixel 7 launched last October alongside the Pixel 7 Pro. It was also launched in India, where the vanilla model was priced at Rs 20 million. 59,999 rupees in India, Google Pixel 7 Pro priced at 59,999 rupees. 84,999.

Pixel 7 is powered by the 2nd generation Tensor G2 SoC. It features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 10.8 megapixel selfie camera. The handset houses a 4,355mAh battery with fast wired charging and wireless charging support.

