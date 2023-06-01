Google Chat’s future could see new logo and timeline redesign





The company’s Slack and Microsoft Teams competitor, Google Chat, appears to be getting an overhaul in the near future, featuring a new logo and a redesigned mobile app with a focus on “timeline.”

Currently, the Google Chat icon is green with overlapping speech bubbles. The color pays homage to Hangouts’ origins, but Google intends to change that.

At the Workspace Summit earlier this month, the company showed off a four-color icon when talking about Google Chat. Google said today that this is a “conceptual look at the future of Google Chat” and that it “will share more soon.”

The new Google Chat logo is the outline of a plunging chat bubble. The icon actually has two bubbles. A bubble formed by a colorful surrounding and a white interior space. Goes very well with Google Meet. I recreated it in the cover image above to make it look better.

Notable on this slide is the “Timeline” which seems to represent a redesign of the Google Chat mobile app. Now the bottom bar has his two tabs for chat and spaces. “Chats” are his one-on-one or group conversations, while “spaces” are similar to his Slack channels in that they are larger and usually open to large teams. .

This could be the app’s new main screen, with tabs at the top. The Timeline shows all conversations you’ve joined in your chats and spaces and can be sorted by All, Unread, Pinned, DMs and Spaces.

The following tabs may show where you are directly mentioned. This method could be a better way to see all the conversations you’re in at a glance. Better management than Slack or Teams may be one of Google Chat’s attractions.

