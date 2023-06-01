RTIH now has the largest retail technology story on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





SADA develops new data platform on Google Cloud for UK retailer Frasers Group

SADA has announced a new service partnership with UK-based retail conglomerate Frasers Group.

It plans to develop and implement a new platform to enable Frasers Group to expand data visibility and reporting across retail outlets, including Sports Direct.

Simon Palmer, CIO of Frasers Group, said, “We chose Google Cloud because we were facing data challenges, we needed to catch up in the data space, and we needed to move from an on-premises environment to the cloud. because I knew it would be,” he said.

In order to fulfill its mission to become a global player, it needed to enable a provider familiar with the ecosystem and capabilities to scale quickly and efficiently. We knew SADA would fit the bill.

E-commerce shipping specialist Auctane announces Albert Ko as CEO

Auctane, a shipping experience company with brands including Metapack, ShipStation, Packlink, ShipEngine, Stamps.com, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks and Endicia, names Albert Coe as CEO, effective June 12 Did.

He will join the company’s board of directors, succeeding Nathan Jones.

Mr. Ko previously worked at Early Warning Services (EWS), best known for the Zelle payment network, where he was also CEO.

Building Seamless Customer Experiences: Bensons for Beds Uses Emplifi Live Shopping Technology

Bensons for Beds uses the Emplifi Live Advisor solution to give customers live shopping and support.

You can now connect with in-store experts for real-time tours, product demonstrations and purchases. By visiting her website in store, customers can activate her one-on-one live video calls.

Lidl signs up for Scotland Loves Local gift card program powered by Miconex technology

Lidl has joined the Scotland Loves Local gift card scheme.

111 Scottish retailers now accept regional cards. The card can be swiped at the checkout like a debit card, and your balance will automatically update with each purchase.

There are currently more than 6,500 companies participating in the program spanning retail, hospitality, lodging, health and beauty, leisure, attractions and services, including nationally known and independent companies. .

Marks and Spencer criticized by seniors for cashless automated cafes

Marks & Spencer has faced criticism from disgruntled seniors after it closed traditional counters at eight digital cafes, including two of its retail megastores.

Orders are placed via a touchscreen so staff can focus on making food and drinks rather than taking orders, and customers are notified when their order is ready.

Older shoppers find the move to cashless payments abhorrent, The Telegraph reports.

M&S is also testing self-service belted cash registers alongside manned cash registers in two food halls.

These can be found at London Colney near Watford and the White Rose Shopping Center near Leeds. His two largest stores also have digital cafes.

“It’s really stupid and thoughtless about M&S,” Ron Delnevo, chairman of UK Cash Supply Alliance, said in a LinkedIn post. If you want to know how to keep customers away, just read and copy.

Aldi UK partners with Polytag to gain access to real-time packaging lifecycle information

Aldi UK has partnered with recycling technology company Polytag.

The company plans to test the introduction of Polytag’s invisible UV tags into packaging starting in July.

The company’s own reader at the Bifa Teeside Recycling Center will enable Aldi to know how much packaging material is actually recycled and track the movement of goods through the process.

This previously inaccessible packaging lifecycle information will help supermarkets accurately measure and track their performance against sustainability goals, such as halving their plastic use by 2025.

Ready: 2023 RTIH Retail Technology Awards Entries Now Open

Launched in 2019 and following highly successful follow-up events in 2020, 2021 and 2022, the RTIH Innovation Awards will be held again in 2023 with discussion panels and awards at a central London venue in December A ceremony is held.

Entries for the 5th edition of this award are now open.

The event celebrates global innovation in the rapidly changing omnichannel world.

2022 saw a record number of submissions, with winners from Sook, B&Q, 3D Cloud by Marxent, Compass Group, AiFi, Walmart, Ribble Cycles, Obsess, HyperFinity, Red Ant, Pets at Home and TPP Retail.

The winners and highly regarded companies were announced at a sold out event in central London on Tuesday 6th December.

For 2023, we will be introducing new categories and expanding our December Awards Ceremony to accommodate more attendees (more details coming soon).

RTIH Editor and Founder Scott Thompson said: Our awards celebrate the dynamic, resilient and innovative retail industry and the companies and technologies that drive it.

The competition in 2022 has been fiercer than ever, so winning was no small feat.

Congratulations to all the winners and highly rated companies. We are excited to announce our fifth award. The 2023 event will be the biggest and best yet.

The deadline for entries for 2023 is Friday 27th October and the winners will be announced at the aforementioned event in central London during November.

