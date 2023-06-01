Lawmakers Seek Balancing Economic and Technological Interests with China – MeriTalk





As China continues its path to becoming the United States' number one cyber adversary, lawmakers and government officials seek a balance that allows them to reap the benefits of economic partnerships with China without exposing U.S. security interests in the process.

During a hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on May 31, lawmakers asked government officials about striking that balance.

USA and China [Peoples Republic of China] The two countries are the world’s two largest economies, said Elizabeth Rosenberg, undersecretary of the Treasury. Despite current tensions in relations between the two countries, cooperation between the two countries is vital and needed to address important global challenges such as managing climate change and the international debt crisis, she said.

Rosenberg said the United States is not looking for conflict, but rather a constructive and fair economic relationship with China so that they can work together as much as possible for the benefit of the world’s nations.

To mitigate potential cyber and economic risks posed by China, Treasury will work with the private sector to provide typology and red flag indicators, share similar concerns and take complementary enforcement actions Rosenberg said he is partnering with allies who can.

Matthew Axelrod, Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement at the Department of Commerce (DoC), spoke about the steps the department has taken to address when critical technology falls into the wrong hands.

First, we strengthened our enforcement policies. Second, we have expanded our partnerships domestically and internationally. And third, we have taken aggressive enforcement actions, both in China and elsewhere, to impose actual costs on those who violate our rules and attempt to undermine the national security of the United States. said Axelrod.

Senators are also beginning to introduce legislation aimed at blocking China’s technological influence in the United States, as government agencies take steps to strengthen economic and security measures to protect the United States.

“I recently introduced the Know Your App Act to increase transparency and protect American citizens by requiring app stores to label apps controlled by foreign adversaries,” said RS.C. said Senator Tim Scott.

The senator said efforts to protect U.S. technology while preserving economic interests came after decades of Chinese cyber hoaxes and theft of U.S. technology.

The senators said China has grown in power and strength over the years and has relentlessly pursued coercive economic policies to advance its own interests and undermine those of the United States and its allies. China has resorted to intellectual property theft, unfair trade practices, and other harmful practices, ultimately challenging the free market and US innovation.

