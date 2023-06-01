New initiative launched to support Europe’s future deep tech champions





Today, the Commission launched the EIC Scale Up 100 initiative. Its goal is to identify, promote and help grow 100 promising European deep tech companies with potential to become unicorns (values ​​over 1 billion). These future Deep Technology Champions will be selected from among outstanding winners of the EIC financial scheme, other national and European innovation programs, and more.

In this activity, selected companies join the EIC Scaling Club. The EIC Scaling Club is a network of 400+ quality ecosystem players consisting of:

100 most active investors including venture capital, growth funds and government funds; 100 most relevant companies with innovation, venture and development sectors; Relationships at agency, cluster, media, 100 experienced independent mentors and scaling up board level.

Companies will be selected in a variety of areas that promote Europe’s green and digital transition, including sustainability (climate and energy), digital and health. Member States and Horizon Europe affiliated countries are invited to nominate companies from their ecosystem, but participation is withheld pending the selection process.

The measures will help companies advance their corporate strategies, reach strategic investors and partners, and expand their business internationally. It also helps companies build and nurture relationships with strategic partners and key institutions at EU level (European Innovation Council, European Investment Bank, European Institute of Innovation and Technology), as well as policy makers in Member States and regions. will promote.

During the two years of outreach, participating companies’ valuations, new investments, partnerships and employment are expected to grow by 40% each year, while the top 20 performers are expected to grow by 50% on the same parameters. This action contributes to the goal of the New European Innovation Agenda to increase access to finance for scale-up, and partly contributes to the agenda’s call for attracting and retaining deep tech talent and improving policy instruments. Contribute to calls.

The Commission will conduct the EIC Scaling Club, led by TechTour, in collaboration with a consortium of partners including Bpifrance, 3ura, EurA, Universidad de Navarra – IESE Business School, Webrazzi and Hello Tomorrow. These were selected through an open call for applications launched under the EIC Work Program 2022.

