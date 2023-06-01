Google Analytics 4 – Vimeo Help Center





Google will end support for its Universal Analytics product in July in favor of the new Google Analytics 4 (GA4) tracking and analytics product. This article will walk you through creating a new GA4 property and adding it to your Vimeo OTT account.

For more information on Universal Analytics depreciation and related timelines of events, see the following Google article:

https://support.google.com/analytics/answer/11583528?hl=en

This is a long support article, but we want to explain these important steps in as much detail as possible. The process is very easy and takes just a few minutes. Create a new Google Analytics 4 property (1 minute), configure it with optimized settings (3 minutes), then copy the numbers to your OTT site (1 minute). GA4 will be ready to use in no time.

Vimeo OTT will begin supporting Google Analytics 4 properties in June 2023. Universal Analytics tracking will be decommissioned in July 2023. This will allow you to add a new Google Analytics 4 property to your Vimeo OTT site and have uninterrupted analytics.

Starting June 2nd, you can add new GA4 properties to your Vimeo OTT site. Here’s a look at basic page views and overall traffic activity. Conversion and verification tracking will also be added soon. Check back here for updates on feature adoption.

A term to understand Google Analytics 4: Often referred to simply as GA4. This is the next generation of analytics and insights for understanding your traffic and customers. GA4 Property: Property is a collection of destinations. You have a Vimeo OTT website and you may have an iOS app or an Android app. All three together display the same content and are considered the same property with three different data streams. Data Stream: A destination for displaying content. Google Analytics supports 3 types of data streams. Website, iOS app, Android app. Vimeo OTT supports website data streams. Migrating to Google Analytics 4

If you’ve previously created a Universal Analytics account with Google, you’ll need to create a new GA4 property and add it to your Vimeo OTT site.

Access your Universal Analytics account at analytics.google.com using an existing account with administrator privileges. A screen similar to the following will appear.

Click Go to Setup Assistant and you will see a screen like this:

2. Click Start and a pop-up will appear to confirm the creation of the new property.

There is an optional checkbox to enable data collection using existing analytics.js and gtag.js tags. You can make the best choice for yourself. It is recommended to check.

3. A confirmation screen will appear. Click Go to GA4 Properties.

Configuring a Google Analytics 4 property

While many of the default Google Analytics 4 settings work well with Vimeo OTT, there are also many recommended optimizations.

Go to Analytics.google.com.Select Properties from the top drop-down menu, then in the bottom left panel[管理者]Choose.From the middle property column[セットアップ アシスタント]Choose.

4. In the setup assistant,[Web サイトとアプリのデータを収集する]with options[データ収集]find the section.

5. Click the arrow on the far right and select Manage Data Streams.

A list of data streams appears at the top with filters for iOS, Android, and Web.

6. Click on the web data stream to slide out a large panel with all the properties of the web data stream.

7.[拡張測定]section, make sure the toggle is enabled to the on position.

8. Click the gear icon to enable additional measurements.

It is recommended to enable all available options for the side panel that opens, except scrolling. If you find this information useful, you can enable scrolling.When the toggle is in the on position, be sure to[保存]Please click on the.

You are now ready to add your Google Analytics 4 property to your Vimeo OTT site.

Add a Google Analytics 4 property to your Vimeo OTT site

Add your Google Analytics 4 property to your Vimeo OTT site.

Go to analytics.google.com, select Properties from the top dropdown menu, and in the bottom left panel[管理者]Choose. Click Data Stream from the middle property column. A list of data streams appears at the top with filters for iOS, Android, and Web. Clicking on a web data stream will slide out a large panel with all the properties of the web data stream. Select the measurement ID displayed in the upper right. next to your ID[コピー]Click the icon.

The measurement ID is now copied to your clipboard.

6. Open Vimeo OTT site settings in a new tab and click[管理]>[サイト]Click.

7.[サイト設定]in the left sidebar.[トラッキング]Click.

8. Click on Google Analytics 4 Measurement ID.

9. Paste the copied ID into this field and click Save.

Your site is now configured for GA4 and will start auto-populating data for your Acquisition, Engagement, and Monetization reports.

