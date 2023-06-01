Generative AI startup Runway signs big cloud deal with Google





Google and generative AI startup Runway have struck a new massive cloud computing deal. Runway holds millions of dollars in cloud credits from Google. Runway has raised $100 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion from a top cloud provider, according to insider reports.

Google and Runway strike a massive new deal to provide generative AI startups with millions of dollars in cloud services and related credits.

Funded by companies like Amplify Partners and Lux ​​Capital, Runway helps users convert images and videos to text. Its technology is used in movies such as Everything Everywhere All At Once. Runway recently raised $100 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion from a top cloud provider, an insider reported. The Information reported that Google invested in Runway as part of this round.

Google’s cloud deal with Runway is valued at $75 million over three years, according to a copy of an internal document obtained by Insider. The contract will be signed on April 28th and will go into effect on August 30th.

According to the documents, Runway has about $20 million in credit, of which it has requested up to $270,000 for support fees.

Google declined to comment. Runway did not respond to a request for comment.

Google Cloud has a startup program that offers customers up to $200,000 in cloud credits over two years, as well as technical mentorship, mentorship, sales support, and expert connections. Google’s deal with Runway will provide startups with significantly more credit than the program’s standard level.

Insiders have asked Google multiple times whether it is investing in Runway. The search giant declined to comment. In recent years, there have been several deals where large cloud companies have acquired stakes in AI startups and offered cloud credits as part of the deal. The $1 billion Microsoft invested in OpenAI in 2019 was split between cash and credits for Microsoft’s Azure cloud services. Some of these transactions have raised accounting questions regarding the return and return of revenue.

Cloud giants such as Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft have also operated startup programs offering free cloud credits for years. The idea is that as these startups grow, they will start spending more and more on cloud services.

In particular, AWS has been the most successful for startups over the years. Airbnb has been using AWS since 2008 when it was a small start-up and signed a $1.2 billion multi-year deal in 2020. Similarly, before Pinterest went public, in 2017 he signed a $750 million contract with AWS.

In the past, Google Cloud salespeople have even expressed concerns that the free cloud credits AWS provides to startups aren’t even comparable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-cloud-runway-generative-ai-startup-contract-2023-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos