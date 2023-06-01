Evaluation of Epigenetic Methylation Biomarkers for Colorectal Cancer Detection Using Droplet Digital PCR





Clinical Specimens and Ethics

Fresh frozen tissue and paired normal adjacent tissue (NAT) from primary tumors of colorectal cancer patients were collected from 2011 to 2013 at John Hunter Hospital and Newcastle Private Hospital. A total of 105 matched tumor and NAT samples were obtained during this period and used in this study. After surgical excision and gross histopathological examination, samples were immediately stored and stored at 80°C until use (storage time 47 years). Complete histopathological examination and tumor status were confirmed by a board-certified pathologist and staged using the TNM system as defined by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)13. The clinicopathologic characteristics of the patients from whom the samples were taken are shown in Table 1. This study was conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki and was approved by the Hunter New England Human Research Ethics Committee (2019/ETH01147, 11/04/20/) 4.03). Informed consent for specimen collection and further genetic analysis was obtained from all patients before surgery.

Table 1 Clinicopathologic features of patients with colorectal cancer. DNA isolation and bisulfite treatment

Genomic DNA was isolated from fresh frozen tissue specimens using an ethanol and salt extraction method (Supplementary Material S1) and stored at 80 °C. 500 ng/g of DNA from each sample was bisulfite treated using the EZ DNA Methylation-Gold Kit (Zymo Research, Irvine, CA) according to the manufacturer’s instructions and eluted in 40 L of elution buffer. Unmethylated and methylated genomic DNA (Cells-to-CpG Methylated and Unmethylated gDNA Control Kit) were similarly bisulfite treated and used as positive and negative controls for PCR. The bisulfite-treated DNA was then sonicated using the protocol. 15 seconds on, 90 seconds off, 8 cycles in the Bioruptor sonicator. DNA was quantified using the Qubit 2.0, ssDNA assay (Life Technologies, Carlsbad, CA) and stored at 80°C.

Methyllite droplet digital PCR protocol

ML-ddPCR was performed using the Bio-Rad QX200 system. Custom primer and probe sequences were designed for the bisulfite-converting methylation allele and actin beta (ACTB) reference gene of each gene of interest (Table 2, Supplementary Material S2). Ten target genes selected after a systematic review of the literature show high potential as isolated colorectal cancer biomarkers 5 . Genes were selected that appeared to have both high sensitivity and specificity for CRC. Where data are available, low levels of leukocyte methylation and reported sensitivity for adenoma detection would be preferred. A number of other gene sequences not reported here were also tested but did not pass the screening process and ML-ddPCR optimization. This was often due to lack of specificity for either methylated DNA or the gene of interest. The segment of the reference gene (ACTB) used is devoid of CpG islands that lead to specific bisulfite-converted products. A second primer set was designed for the reference gene to overcome nonspecific interactions between the reference gene primer and the ITGA4 gene probe. Selection of specific target gene sequences was guided by previously identified hypermethylated regions of these genes and promoter regions identified using Ensembl14. Two different primer and probe sequence sets were used for the IKZF1 gene. Version 1 (v1) was designed based on CpG islands and promoter regions identified using Ensembl, whereas version 2 (v2) had been previously investigated8. Individual assay optimization for each gene of interest was first performed using a temperature gradient, followed by serial dilutions of each primer and probe.

Table 2 Primer and probe sequences.

ML-ddPCR was performed using 18L volume of sample DNA (targeting 4-100ng of DNA) in each reaction well. A stock solution was made such that 1L was required for the final PCR well volume to achieve a concentration of 900nM primers and 250nM probe. Individual master mixes were made for all different amounts of sample used in each run. The master mix contained 1 L of stock probe solution for each target and reference gene, 1 L of stock primer solution for each target and reference gene, 11 L of ddPCR supermix, and autoclaved Millipore water in varying amounts relative to sample input. I was. Samples and master mixes were combined to give a total final volume of 22L in each PCR well. The 96-well plate was then sealed, centrifuged at 300 rpm for 5 seconds, gently vortexed, and recentrifuged at 300 rpm. The plate seal was removed and the plate was run on the QX200 AutoDG Droplet Digital PCR System, immediately foil heat sealed using the PX1 PCR Plate Sealer and run on the C1000 Touch Thermocycler. The PCR cycling conditions were 94°C for 10 min, followed by 40 cycles of 94°C for 20 s, 52°C for 20 s, 66°C for 30 s, and finally 98°C for 10 min, and an end temperature of 4°C. rice field. Plates were then analyzed using the QX200 Droplet Reader and QuantaSoft software (Bio-rad). Droplet classification was based on pre-determined thresholds for all target and reference genes. However, we also performed a visual inspection of all PCR wells and adjusted the threshold if the center of the negative droplet cloud was significantly different from the rest of the PCR plate. The reliability of results using the ML-ddPCR protocol was analyzed for each target gene using two separate plates with methylated control DNA (Supplementary Material S3).

statistical analysis

Statistical analysis was performed using SPSS. If you have PCR wells<10,000 accepted droplets, then the results were excluded and the reaction required repeating. Similarly, if there were unusual results for the droplet clouds after reading the droplets or clearly there had been an issue with the PCR reaction in an individual well then that reaction was repeated. The Methylation Index (MI) is calculated as the total methylation value of the target gene (copies/L) divided by the total value of the reference gene (copies/L). The target genes were analysed in isolation as well as in all two, three and four gene combinations. A total of 515 possible combinations were analysed. The combinations of genes were analysed by combining the total target gene MI values for each gene into a Cumulative Methylation Index (CMI). The optimal sensitivity and specificity of the MI and CMI for the diagnosis of CRC was determined by receiver operator characteristic (ROC) curve analysis and the Youden Index. Potential biomarker combinations were selected based on their performance using this methodology whilst maintaining a high level of sensitivity at specificities above 94%. Additionally, ROC curve and Youden Index analysis was performed for each pathological stage separately. Scatter plots and Spearmans rank-order correlation was performed to assess the strength of relationships between two individual target genes in both the CRC tissue and NAT. Correlation was assessed as weak, moderate and strong for values 0.10.29, 0.30.49 and>0.5 each. Multivariate analysis of differences in methylation levels between normal and tumor tissues was performed using the nonparametric Wilcoxon signature rank test and the Mann-Whitney U test. Multivariate analyzes using both the Mann-Whitney U test and the Kruskal-Wallis H test were also performed to determine the methylation level and other potential factors such as age, sex, body mass index (BMI) and comorbidities using Charlson Co. Associations with confounding variables were assessed. – Incidence (CCI), immunosuppression, smoking status, N stage, T stage, tumor or metastatic disease size.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-35631-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos