New Garmin Fenix ​​7 Pro and Epix Pro smartwatches feature solar charging, flashlight and multi-band GPS





Garmin has released two new adventure smartwatches, the Fenix ​​7 Pro and Epix Pro.

The Epix Pro is Garmin’s top-of-the-line solar-charged multisport GPS watch, with the Fenix ​​7 Pro taking the lead over the Garmin Fenix ​​7 Sapphire Solar.

Garmin claims the Epix Pro will deliver up to 31 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, which is longer than the Garmin Epix’s claimed 16 days.

Garmin says the Epix Pro comes in three sizes, features an AMOLED display, and is designed to be worn 24 hours a day to collect fitness and wellness data.

The Garmin Fenix ​​7 Pro also comes in three screen sizes. Smartwatch mode claims to extend battery life to 37 days when the solar-charged screen is exposed to direct sunlight for 3 hours a day.

Hill score is just a measure of your ability to run uphill.garmin

Both smartwatches come with new workout metrics like an endurance score, a weather map overlay, and a built-in LED flashlight that Garmin says can light your way at night.

You can also receive smart notifications, download and play songs from music streaming services, and use Garmin Pay for contactless checkout in stores.

Like Garmins best cycle computers, all Fenix ​​7 Pro and Epix Pro models use SatIQ technology to navigate with multi-band GPS while conserving battery life. Safety and tracking features such as LiveTrack are also included.

The Garmin Epix Pro comes in three models, starting at 829.99/$899. Three specs of the Garmin Fenix ​​7 Pro start at $749.99/799.

garmin epics pro

Your endurance score is based on factors such as VO2 Max and fatigue resistance.garmin

The Garmin Epix Pro comes in the same three case sizes as the Fenix ​​(42mm, 47mm, 52mm), each with an AMOLED display. Garmin claims this is legible in all light conditions.

Additionally, all three Epix Pro models now feature front-facing flashlights. This feature was previously reserved for the most expensive versions.

Wrist-based heart rate monitors are generally less accurate than chest strap heart rate monitors, but Garmin says the watch’s heart rate sensor does a better job of tracking performance across multiple sports. .

According to Garmin, in low ambient light conditions, the Epix Pro’s new Red Shift mode turns the display color red to help users sleep better.

Epix Pro is designed to be worn 24/7.garmin

Epix Pro’s new preloaded activity modes include soccer, basketball, racquet sports, and horseback riding.

Garmin claims its new weather map overlay can warn of changing weather conditions. According to the brand, the embossed topographic map makes it easier to read at a glance.

The new Hill Score feature, which measures your ability to ride uphill, is less likely to interest cyclists than the Endurance Score.

Garmin says the metric goes beyond VO2 Max and analyzes your activity regardless of sport to estimate your fatigue resistance and ability to sustain effort for long periods of time.

In GPS mode, the Garmin Epix Pro has a claimed battery life of 58 hours.

garmin fenix 7 pro

All Fenix ​​7 Pro models come with multi-band GNSS/GPS navigation.garmin

All three sizes of the Fenix ​​7 Pro now include an LED flashlight, multi-band GNSS/GPS and solar charging. The Sapphire edition costs more, but does not include additional features.

The Fenix ​​7 Pro has the same latest heart rate sensor as the Epix Pro. Garmin says the combination of more distributed sensors and sport-specific algorithms will provide more reliable insight into the body’s physiological responses to different types of exercise.

The Fenix ​​X Pro Sapphire Edition is 929.99, the highest price in the Fenix ​​series.garmin

Weather Mapping, Relief Shading, Endurance Score and Hill Score are also available in Fenix ​​7 Pro.

According to Garmin, the Fenix ​​7 Pro’s battery can last up to 122 hours in GPS mode and solar charging, assuming continuous use in 50,000 lux conditions.

Garmin says the Fenix ​​7 Pro can track a number of health metrics, including heart rate variability, blood oxygen saturation, stress and energy levels.

