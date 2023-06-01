Google Pixel 8 Coming Early, Won’t Include Qi2 Charging Upgrade





A few months before its planned launch date, Google’s “Pixel 8” was officially certified for Qi wireless charging, confirming it hasn’t gotten any faster than last year.

To advertise that your device is compatible with Qi charging, you must first obtain approval from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). This is one of many regulatory actions that will precede the release of new Pixel phones, such as the Bluetooth SIG, FCC in the US, and others.

Last year, Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro didn’t appear on the official WPC website until more than a week after their launch. With that in mind, today’s news has even more interesting timing.

A new Qi-certified list for the Google Pixel 8 with model number GKWS6 appeared Wednesday night. The 9to5Google team was also able to independently confirm this model number for Google’s upcoming flagship phone.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a preview of the Pixel 8, but the images included in the list depict the Pixel 6, so we certainly got our hands on it already last week. That said, we can assume that the rest of the details are correct.

Specifically, the Pixel 8 won’t be making any noticeable upgrades to the Pixel 7’s wireless charging capabilities. WPC says the Pixel 8 will offer the same maximum Qi charging speed of 12W.

More importantly, judging by the version of the Qi standard listed (1.2.4), it looks like the Pixel 8 won’t come with the recently announced “Qi2” standard. This upgrade builds on the foundation of Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem, which uses magnets to ensure your device is properly aligned with the Qi charging coil.

In effect, once this new standard becomes widely available, the same ideas presented at MagSafe will likely be used on Android smartphones as well. I’ve seen third-party cases emulating some of these features, but this official support should be interesting to say the least. WPC also said the change could enable wireless charging in new form factors that cannot be charged with current flat-to-flat devices.

Given that Qi2 was only officially announced in January of this year, it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise if the Pixel 8 likely won’t come with Qi2. That said, WPC has yet to release any details about the Pixel 8 Pro, so there may still be hope.

Either way, it’s somewhat exciting to get some of the Pixel 8’s first (essentially) confirmed details this early, even if nothing has changed since last year.

FTC: We use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/05/31/google-pixel-8-no-qi2-upgrade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos