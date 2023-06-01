Google leads Indian space startup Pixxel funding round





BENGALURU, June 1 (Reuters) – Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google will be based in Bengaluru, marking the first major investment in India’s space sector since the Indian government began its space program. He leads a $36 million funding round for satellite imaging startup Pixel. In April, the company announced its privatization policy.

Founded in 2019, Pixxel is building a constellation of satellites capable of identifying mineral deposits and crop productivity by analyzing spectral features in images.

Customers include miner Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) and Australian agritech firm Data Farming, Pixel said.

The startup has raised an additional $71 million from investors including Accenture PLC (ACN.F). Pixxel did not disclose how much Google invested or how much valuation was reflected.

India’s Google did not immediately respond to questions about the investment.

Founder and CEO Awais Ahmed said Pixxel will become “the most valuable space technology company in India after this investment”.

The company, Skyroute Aerospace, a rocket and launch provider, was valued at an estimated $163 million, according to Tracxn, which tracks the startup.

“We are working with satellite data and Google is doing a lot with agriculture and the environment,” Ahmed told Reuters. “They also have Google Earth, so we could benefit from that combination.”

Pixxel is one of a number of private companies looking for talent since India opened up its space sector, urging startups to offer broadband services like Starlink and power applications such as supply chain tracking. Encourage.

The government announced a framework for private space policy in April.

The funding comes at a time when startups around the world are struggling to raise money. Space startups in particular are under pressure after the bankruptcy of Richard Branson’s launch company Virgin Orbit.

Ahmed said the funds would be used to build a satellite network. Pixxel has six of his satellites ready for launch next year, adding to his current three, and is considering hiring more engineers for analysis.

Ahmed said a visit to Elon Musk’s SpaceX as part of a student competition to build a demonstration “Hyperloop” transport pod inspired him to launch the space startup.

He and co-founder Ksiti Kandelwal set out to build AI models that could use satellite data to predict crop yields, detect illegal mining, and track natural disasters.

They decided that existing commercial satellite imagery wasn’t providing enough detail, so they launched Pixxel. Pixxel’s satellites don’t just assign a primary color to each pixel, they capture and analyze a broad spectrum of light. This is a technique known as hyperspectral imaging.

Reported by Nivedita Bhattacharye, Bangalore. Editing: Kevin Krolicki and Christopher Cushing

