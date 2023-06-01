TravelPerk Wins Industry-Leading Awards for Innovation in Workplace and Travel Technology





Travel Park America Inc.

The company has been ranked in the top 50 of Newsweek magazine’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces in the World.Received the Late Travel Tech Titan Award for innovative companies in the travel tech industry

BOSTON, June 1, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — TravelPerk, the fastest growing global travel management platform, today named Employee Sentiment and Employee Sentiment in Newsweek magazine’s annual list of It was announced that it was ranked 49th in the “Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in the World”. satisfaction. Additionally, the company was featured as a late-stage Travel Tech Titan Award, recognizing innovative startups and scale-ups that are redefining the future of travel and hospitality.

Avi Meir, Co-Founder and CEO of TravelPerk, said, “We are honored to receive two significant awards and recognize our strengths both internally, with our employees and externally with our peers. A wide range of achievements have been demonstrated.” These awards are not only a testament to our focus on our company’s greatest asset, our people, but also to our team’s strong desire to become the most successful and innovative company in the travel tech industry. We are proud of the team we have built and look forward to our collective future.

Newsweeks 2023 Global Top 100 Best Places to Work The 2023 Global Top 100 Best Places to Work is an updated list of Newsweeks’ best-loved places to work in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmarking research firm. . The results were determined after conducting a survey of his more than two million employees at companies ranging in size from his 30 to his more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that make respect, care and appreciation for their employees central to their business model, thereby earning the loyalty and respect of their employees.

Newsweek Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper says that while workplace dynamics continue to evolve, the power of positive culture remains the same. The companies on the 2023 World’s Most Loved Workplaces list embody this spirit of change, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success comes naturally.

story continues

The 2023 Travel Tech Titans Award TravelPerk was also recently recognized as a late-stage Travel Tech Titans among six others in the same category. A jury of technology investors, industry executives and seasoned founders formed a panel of judges who selected 18 winners from nearly 200 nominees. Divided into early, mid and late stage winners, the 18 winners represent the full spectrum of the travel tech industry, from back-end infrastructure and industry tools to tours, accommodation and transportation.

About TravelPerk TravelPerk is the next generation business travel platform that is pioneering the future of business travel. TravelPerks’ all-in-one platform gives travelers the freedom they want, while giving businesses the control they need. As a result, everyone saves time, money and hassle.

TravelPerk features powerful management features, 24/7 customer support, cutting-edge technology, and consumer-grade design, along with the world’s largest travel inventory, all powered by Wise, Revolut, Monzo, Farfetch and more. We make it available to companies and organizations around the world. Get the most out of your trip with , Just Eat, GetYourGuide and Skipthedisishes.

Backed by world-class investors such as General Catalyst, Kinnevik AB, DST Global, Greyhound Capital, Target Global, Felix Capital, Spark Capital, LocalGlobe, Heartcore, Airbnb, Slack, Twitter, Trello, Farfetch, Zalando, and Delivery Hero TravelPerk is reinventing business travel with an end-to-end solution that works. For more information, please visit www.travelperk.com.

Contact: Media Contact Nidhi Mathson [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/travelperk-recognized-top-industry-awards-103000699.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos