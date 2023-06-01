Infinix celebrates the spirit of innovation with Tesla Science Center





SHANGHAI, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Infinix has partnered with the Tesla Science Center at Wardencliffe to celebrate the spirit of innovation and pay tribute to the pioneers of invention. This partnership is another testament to Infinix’s constant innovation and visionary exploration of future technologies.

To mark this partnership, Infinix will financially support the development and efforts of the Tesla Science Center. The collaboration will also include a series of dialogues and campus events aimed at encouraging young futurists to follow in Nikola Tesla’s footsteps.

Infinix Partners with Tesla Science Center

“One of history’s greatest minds, Nikola Tesla, was driven by his extraordinary vision and intellect to lay the foundations of modern technology and envision a promising future for mankind,” said Infinix. Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Lake Fu said. “We are honored to pay tribute to Nikola Tesla’s legacy and groundbreaking achievements, and are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation with this collaboration. We hope to inspire young minds to fearlessly pursue their passion for science and technology.”

Over the course of his remarkable life of 86 years, Nikola Tesla amassed an awe-inspiring collection of hundreds of patents. His pioneering work, including the development of alternating current systems and wireless power transfer, has had an indelible impact on modern technology and has fundamentally changed the landscape of our daily lives. In the face of unrelenting suspicion and criticism, Tesla demonstrated unwavering determination, an unwavering passion for scientific innovation and an unwavering perseverance.

Infinix is ​​always at the forefront of pioneering innovation, with a particular focus on advancing fast charging technology. In 2021, Infinix introduced his groundbreaking 160W fast charging technology, and soon in 2022 he released the notable ZERO series with 180W fast charging capability. Earlier this year, Infinix pushed the boundaries even further with the introduction of his 260W wired and 110W wireless all-round FastCharge technology, offering a truly futuristic charging experience. Today, Infinix is ​​proud to partner with the Tesla Science Center to help preserve and promote Nikola Tesla’s valuable legacy and visionary ideas.

“Collaborating with Infinix is ​​nothing short of amazing,” said Mark Alessi, Executive Director of the Tesla Science Center at Wardencliffe. “We have witnessed Tesla’s creative spirit drive innovation for this young and dynamic brand.”

With the newly launched NOTE 30 series, Infinix embraces Tesla’s scientific boldness and ambitious vision. Through its iconic All-Round FastCharge solution, Infinix is ​​the first to bring wireless fast charging to segmentation, enabling more young people to connect and explore life and the world rigorously. The all-round FastCharge solution not only provides speed, but also guarantees safety, intelligence and flexibility. With this solution, the user can manage her life 24/7 in any scenario.

Through this collaboration, Infinix and the Tesla Science Center aim to inspire the next generation of futurists through a series of campus events, dialogues and competitions, as well as curated experiences with Tesla-inspired devices. I am aiming. His Xclub and campaign at Infinix have joined forces to advance this collaboration, soliciting ideas and inventions that will shape the future of technology.

Infinix is ​​committed to a shared mission to foster the advancement of new technologies and inspire young minds to work towards a better future for mankind.

For more information, please visit http://www.infinixmobile.com/.

About Infinix

Founded in 2013, Innix Mobility is the Innix brand, a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets a growing portfolio of smart devices around the world. Innix develops trendy, powerful and affordable smart devices targeting today’s youth with leading technology. A device that brings the latest technology to market at the price people need, when they need it, around the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.infinixmobile.com/.

About the Tesla Science Center

Wardenclyffe’s Tesla Science Center (also known as TSCW) was established on the site of Nikola Tesla’s former Wardenclyffe Research Institute in Long Island, New York to develop a regional science and technology center, museum, and makerspace. We are a non-profit organization.

An innovation that embraces Nikola Tesla’s last remaining lab site, embraces his daring inventive spirit, provides innovative learning experiences, fosters the advancement of new technologies, and preserves his legacy in the Tesla Museum. to develop into a global science center.

Source Infinix Mobility

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinix-collaborates-with-tesla-science-center-to-honor-the-spirit-of-innovation-301839677.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos