How Amazon’s AI Technology Will Change the Retail Industry





Amazon (AMZN -0.89%) is nothing new when it comes to innovation. In his nearly 30-year history, the company has been a pioneer in everything from cloud computing infrastructure to e-commerce, video streaming, and voice-activated technologies like Alexa.

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) coming to the forefront as the next big tech boom, it’s no wonder Amazon is there. Take a look at his three ways Amazon is transforming the retail industry with AI technology.

1. Just Walk Out Technology

Perhaps the clearest example of Amazon’s efforts to leverage AI to transform the retail industry is with its Just Walk Out technology. This will power his Amazon Go store at the company, allowing customers to shop and pay for items without checking out. Just Walk Out technology uses a network of cameras, sensors, algorithms and computer vision to monitor shoppers in-store to see what they take off the shelf and leave the store. Amazon is also using similar technology in its Dash Cart, allowing it to monitor what customers put in their cart and skip checkout at Amazon Fresh stores.

Just Walk Out appears to have disruptive potential as it is a way to not only reduce costs by eliminating the need for cashiers and checkout stations, but also increase customer convenience. However, Amazon Go stores have seen mixed results so far. As part of a recent cost-cutting plan, the company closed eight Go stores, leaving 23.

2. Recommended shopping

Amazon was a pioneer in e-commerce in the United States, and has dominated the industry for decades because it faces no genuine direct challenger in e-commerce. Along the way, it has innovated many new features that have become mainstream, such as product reviews and product recommendations created by artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms.

With the advent of new generative AI tools, Amazon seems to be planning a chatbot integration where customers can discuss the recommendations they are given and improve from there.

According to a recent job listing, Amazon is looking for a software engineer who can help reimagine product search through an “interactive conversational experience.”

ChatGPT technology has many possibilities, one of which is to make it easier for online shoppers to find what they are looking for. Shoppers and investors should expect this to become more normal over the next few years.

3. Advertising

You may not think of Amazon as an advertising business, but advertising is one of the company’s biggest revenue streams, making it the third-largest digital advertising platform in the US after Alphabet and Meta Platforms.

The company has brought in $39.3 billion in ad revenue over the past four quarters, which is likely to be high-margin revenue given the value of Amazon’s digital real estate to marketplace merchants.

It seems natural, then, for Amazon to try to leverage AI in its advertising machine. The company is working to build a team that will use his AI tools to create photos and videos for use in advertisements that help sellers sell their products.

The company continues to see potential in its advertising business, especially as it expands Prime video into sports and leverages other digital media, including Amazon Music, Kindle e-books, Amazon music, and digital screens in its Amazon Fresh store. ing.

By placing more effective ads, businesses will be able to charge more for advertising, allowing them to more effectively monetize their digital real estate.

Is Amazon stock an AI stock to buy?

Amazon has not received as much attention in the AI ​​space as its peers such as Microsoft and Alphabet, but the company, as a company of its size, should not be ignored in the artificial intelligence space, and given its history of technological innovation, it has a strong track record in AI. likely to be an important player. .

It’s too early to call Amazon a buy because of AI, but with new products like Bedrock, the stock is certainly worth adding to your AI watchlist. At the very least, Amazon has the advantage of leveraging new technology across multiple industries, including e-commerce, cloud computing, advertising and digital media, so artificial intelligence gives the stock more upside potential.

Randy Zuckerberg is the former head of market development and public relations at Facebook, the sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, and a member of the Motley Fool’s board of directors. John McKee, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of the Motley Fool’s board of directors. Alphabet executive Suzanne Fry is a member of the Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has held positions at Amazon.com and the Meta platform. The Motley Fool holds positions with and endorses Alphabet, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

