Will Google’s AI plans destroy the media?





Photo illustration: Intelligencer.Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this year, Google heralded fundamental changes to its core product, the search engine that brings millions of people to the web around the world. According to the company, Google will soon start using AI to distill complex information and multiple perspectives into an easily digestible format. By May, the company had a working product to share.

For Google, this was a clear, incremental feature update that combined two of their products: a text generator connected to the search engine. When a searcher asks a question, Google tries to answer the question with a short article-style snapshot.

But for publishers of news, how-to content, reviews, recommendations, reference materials, and a variety of other content that purportedly exist to distill complex information and multiple perspectives into an easily digestible format, it’s another. It was something I couldn’t do. life and death crisis. Google has moved into content, automated the work of its partners, and drastically changed the terms of informal contracts with publishers that have long underpinned digital media. We send traffic. Everyone sells ads. Even if this isn’t a direct threat to journalism, it’s certainly a threat to the journalism business. Google seems intent on getting rid of publishers.

Early, yet AI-powered search poses little threat if it doesn’t work fundamentally, or if users don’t like it (as we’ll see soon). But you don’t have to be perfect or even great to dramatically change the online economy. An even more troubling issue is that Google, which has new capabilities that wreak havoc on digital publishers and the web in general, while battling an entirely different company for AI supremacy, could potentially threaten its own business in the coming months. It is whether or not it is judged that it will be profitable. do so.

In its current form, Google’s Search Generative Experience answers questions about the debt ceiling with a lengthy attempt to summarize the news.

At the top, searchers are presented with a 272-word synopsis of the news with a little background. Citations hidden behind small buttons in the upper right corner of the screen include consulting firms, think tanks, the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NBC and many other news outlets. Traditional search results were far beyond the bottom of the screen. On this issue, the information was accurate, but still easy to trip up.

Media executives are sounding the alarm. News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson said at the INMA World News Media Conference last week that our content is collected, harvested and otherwise ingested to train AI engines. said that These are super snippets that contain all the efforts and insights of the great journalism, but are designed to ensure that readers never visit his website of journalism, fatally undermining journalism. He added that content mining is an extractive industry. In The Rebooting, Brian Morrissey, former editor of media trade publication Digiday, outlined the plight of publishing Google and predicted the decline of web pages in general.

Since Google eliminated all credible competitors, search has become a mostly credible distribution channel. The deal for publishers has always been to play by Google’s rules and get their beak wet by monetizing the ads that frequently appear in Google’s ad stack. It was a roundabout way of paying homage to the king.No one likes taxes, but if someone is in control of the distribution they will pay

it’s broken Google’s demo of its new AI-powered search engine ushers in a new phase of search that calls into question the central role of pages in publishing strategy.

What’s clear from Google’s demo is that traffic to publishers will drop, he said. Declining traffic means diminishing ad revenue, subscription conversions, e-commerce revenue, and all the other elements that keep modern media companies alive.

At the risk of overstating the potential impact, Google’s overhaul of search would be like dropping a nuclear bomb on an already struggling online publishing industry, writes Forbes magazine’s Matt Novak. rice field.

Google stressed that this is an feature and is currently limited to opted-in testers. Certain categories of queries don’t trigger snapshots, and sensitive medical questions, for example, can see individual responses, the company said. It’s like clicking a button brings up a linked citation for each sentence. Traditional results are still present, but less noticeable.

Still, this change would mean a fundamental change in what Google does, how users interact with it, and how Google interacts with the web around it. For billions of people, Google is the default interface to the rest of the online world. This is your portal to access all other sites. It’s the box on your phone, computer or tablet that you interact with so often and take it for granted. It is the de facto authority that controls the portion of the Internet that is not hidden within social platforms and apps, and has unparalleled influence over what and how many people see online. If implemented, it would have a significant impact on the traffic of almost all digital publishers due to Google’s scale.

This is about one side of the larger AI story: automation. But it’s also the story of large platforms deciding to compete more aggressively in the markets they control. With Snapshot, Google is entering the most lucrative part of the already influential content business. It’s no coincidence that the first types of content you’ll likely see automated are descriptions, guides, and product rankings—these are the styles of content publishers are currently creating with Google traffic in mind. It’s easy to conceptualize if Google hired tens of thousands of contractors to create snapshots of popular searches and product recommendations, but for many online industries that rely on Google would be very bad news. Doing so with generative AI has prevented us from trying to replicate or replace some of the most trafficked sites on the web because of how Google behaves as a market and ecosystem. This suggests that it was not a lofty concept of how things should function, or an awareness of management responsibility to society. The concept is the web, but it comes at a cost.

Many of the darker predictions about AI are counterintuitive and naive, imagining the technology as a unique and novel entity with its own motives, or as a phenomenon experienced equally across the economy. Here Google teases a more mundane story with no novelty whatsoever. In other words, big companies are looking for efficiency and using machines to achieve it.

In other words, these despairers have a point. In other words, if Google commits to summarizing more of the content it has to date, the companies that make it will be in even more trouble. The vast majority of publishers are individually insignificant to Google and have no collective power to speak of. Apologies to Thomson, News, his corporate affiliates, along with their search engine optimization team and content strategy, are already scavenging traffic from Google’s user experience limitations. As any SEO expert will tell you, it doesn’t take anything more dramatic than an AI search transformation to lose a significant portion of your inbound readers from Google. A small and mysterious update to the company’s search algorithm has put the publisher at odds with the company’s machine learning system for years.

But the publishing industry also tends to overestimate the predictive and general capabilities of larger, more successful technology companies. Google, one of the world’s largest tech companies, has much to gain and lose by transforming search, generating $162 billion of Google’s $224 billion in advertising revenue in 2022. Google has a winning skin. Will Google users be satisfied with machine-generated Wikipedia articles appearing at the top of search results? Do you take product recommendations from Google bots seriously? Will Google’s AI testing phase lead to a doubling of content automation, or will it be quietly rolled back? Is it because they don’t care, or because users care but it threatens Google’s business? Their predicament is a not-so-miniature AI dilemma: generating synthetic information It’s a confrontation with the inherent queerness of being.

Replacing outbound links to the web with machine-synthesized summaries of the web is both an obvious use case for generative AI and a direct threat to the economy in which a wide range of content is currently being produced, including journalism. However, its success depends on several assumptions. Good summaries, or far more importantly, people think they are good and trust them. In the long run, enough collectible content remains to be summarized. The very web ecosystem that Google seeks to tap into will not be flooded with AI-generated content and plunge into a death spiral of content credibility and relevance. It makes sense for Google to go deep into the content business, but Google executives may be acting out of fear of risking the company and missing out on the next big thing. Some of these problems are less speculative than others. For decades, the entire web has been optimized for Google, modifying and creating content with search traffic in mind. Google was founded on the idea of ​​surfacing and organizing the world’s information, but instead created the root cause of all the spam problems that it struggles to solve every day.

But from the user’s perspective, Google as an AI-powered answer engine is also uncharacteristic. Google Search is now viewed as broken in need of a fix. Instead of fighting cluttered interfaces and advertising conundrums to reach trustworthy links, the company presented a clean, clear, and results-refocused experience. His AI search demos for companies have doubled down on scathing criticism of confusing searches and a business model that relies on interruptions, distractions, and extra involvement. Perhaps this primal alternate vision is indeed what we end up with, in which case the web as we knew it was pushed off the page and the online civilization of decades-old websites turned into It comes down to training data for a clever chatbot.

Or, in a short detour, Google’s identity as an advertising business regains control once again, plunging Google and its users back into a lucrative mess where users tap and click on an interface designed to: may continue to do so. It can be monetized as well as helping something similar to search. For Google, it might be better to have a web to work with than to have no web at all.

Sign up for the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about politics, business and technology that shape our world.

Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice

By sending an email, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to receive email communications from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2023/06/will-ai-powered-google-eat-the-publishing-industry.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos