



Loaded with the latest adidas technologies and innovations, the ADIZERO BOSTON 12 gives you a race day feel on your training runs. The ADIZERO ADIOS 8, on the other hand, is built for race day speed. Developed with elite runners, the ADIZERO BOSTON 12 was tested with Adidas in his 19 sessions.Kenyan Pro Athletes ADIZERO BOSTON 12 Will Be Available Worldwide From 1 June 2023, ADIZERO ADIOS 8 Will Be Available From 15 June 2023 On The adidas App, Online And In Stores

Today, adidas introduces the latest additions to its award-winning ADIZERO franchise, the ADIZERO BOSTON 12 and ADIZERO ADIOS 8. Both shoes have a long history of serving the diverse needs of Adidas’ fast running his community since their launch in 1982 and 2008, respectively. Haile his Gebrselassie broke his own marathon world record on his ADIOS 1 in 2008, BOSTON is now on it’s 12th.

A testament to adidas’ continued determination to push the boundaries of innovation, the BOSTON 12 was tested over 19 sessions with Kenyan professional athletes including Perez Jeptirchir, Abel Kipchumba and Angela Tanui. Unique insights gained during these sessions were leveraged throughout the development process to ensure this shoe best meets the needs of adidas’ ambitious running community.

The result is the ADIZERO BOSTON 12, built with performance technology inside a training shoe designed to give runners a racing feel on high-speed training runs. Also joining the ADIZERO franchise, his ADIZERO ADIOS 8 is a racing all-around shoe that combines a lightweight design with a low-profile, responsive midsole to give runners a direct, responsive feel in races and speed training. Model.

Charlotte Hydeman, Senior Global Product Manager, Running Footwear, adidas, commented: At Adidas, he works with some of the most successful elite athletes on the planet. Therefore, listening carefully to them and implementing their valuable feedback is an important part of the new product development process. The latest athlete testing has made the ADIZERO BOSTON 12 an even stronger partner for speedwork and tempo runs. Meanwhile, he also created the ADIZERO ADIOS 8, which is softer and lighter than its predecessor.

TRAIN FOR THE RACE WITH THE ADIZERO BOSTON 12

Assisting runners from training to race day, the ADIZERO BOSTON 12 is a lightweight, fast, cushioned training shoe featuring a variety of technical updates including:

Engineered Mesh A breathable fit supports runners on tempo training runs. Experience targeted support in engineered key zones that provide both midfoot lockdown and forefoot flexibility. ENERGY RODS 2.0 Experience the stiffness of a high-performance midsole with the fiberglass-infused ENERGY RODS 2.0. Bring race day performance to fast training runs with a comprehensive system designed for a seamless transition from heel to toe. LIGHTSTRIKE PRO + LIGHTSTRIKE 2.0 Composed of adidas’ high-performance foam, LIGHTSTRIKE PRO, and an all-new foam, the LIGHTSTRIKE 2.0 layered midsole construction is designed for cushioning and a dynamic ride. The Continental outsole provides excellent grip even in the most demanding conditions. Partially Recycled Materials With at least 50% recycled materials in the upper, this product is just one of adidas’ solutions to eliminate plastic waste.

RACE TO WIN WITH ADIZERO ADIOS 8

When it comes to race day, the new ADIZERO ADIOS 8 is a purpose-built racing shoe designed to help runners achieve their best times. New technical features of this model include:

Lightweight Mesh Upper – The Adios 8’s all-new upper construction is streamlined and the lightest Adios to date. A new Microfit pattern keeps the runner firmly in place during high-speed races. ENERGYTORSION ROD 2.0 The updated ENERGYTORSION ROD 2.0 is embedded in the midsole and features a new he third rod that runs from midfoot to forefoot for a snappy ride. toe off. LIGHTSTRIKE PRO + LIGHTSTRIKE 2.0 Experience a reinforced low-stack midsole construction. adidas LIGHTSTRIKE PRO foam in the forefoot and all-new LIGHTSTRIKE 2.0 in the heel and midfoot. This combination gives runners a cushioned landing and a dynamic spring feel. Outsole Continental rubber provides excellent grip in all road racing conditions. Made with partially recycled materials, this product is just one of adidas’ solutions to eliminate plastic waste, with an upper made with at least 50% recycled materials.

Reigning Olympic champion and two-time world major marathon winner Perez Jeptirchil said: “Working with adidas throughout the development of our new training and racing shoes is an amazing experience for us as athletes. is a very important experience for me. It gives me a unique opportunity to share my experience and feedback, and seeing how it shapes the design, I feel like I have a shoe that is personalized for me and tailored to my needs. I feel like I have. Testing the new ADIZERO BOSTON 12 was a great experience as they really paced themselves.

The new ADIZERO BOSTON 12, which launches in a Lucid Lemon color with Core Black accents for men and a Wonder Blue colorway with Lucid Lemon accents for women, is priced at $160/$160. Launching in a Wonder Blue colorway with Lucid Lemon and Lucid Pink accents, the new ADIZERO ADIOS 8 is priced at $130/$130.

The ADIZERO BOSTON 12 will be available from June 1, 2023 and the ADIZERO ADIOS 8 from June 15, 2023 on the adidas app, online and in stores worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.adidas.com/us/women-running-shoes. Follow the conversation on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter using #ADIZEROBOSTON12, #ADIZEROADIOS8 and @adidasrunning.

