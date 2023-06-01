Pixxel hyperspectral orbit imagery attracts investment from Google





Hyperspectral imaging startup Pixxel has closed $36 million in funding as it prepares to roll out new remote sensing and analytics capabilities to customers.

The Los Angeles and Bangalore-based startup has also landed a new strategic investor. Google is a technology giant best known for its map products as well as its search engine. Google led its Series B funding round, but that doesn’t mean it’s the beginning of its relationship with Pixxel, CEO Awais Ahmed said in a recent interview.

He explained that Google’s AI research team has adopted Pixxels’ hyperspectral data for agricultural applications, and they had already worked with the company before that as a client. Google also unveiled the Earth Engine last year, a powerful tool that gives governments and businesses access to massive amounts of Earth observation data from hundreds of sensors in orbit. Ahmed said many Pixels users use Earth Engine separately, and the ultimate goal is to integrate the startup’s data into the service.

Hyperspectral imaging uses a spectrometer to identify spectral features of an object. Taken from space, this type of imagery enables vast insights into our planet, from detecting gas leaks to identifying specific types of minerals and plants. Pixxel has been developing the technology since 2019 and launched three demonstrator satellites into orbit last year.

The startup sells data to a number of customers, including the US National Reconnaissance Service. However, in order to increase production capacity and reach a level where it is actually financially self-sustaining, the Pixxels team is now focused on launching the next-generation Firefly constellation, Ahmed said. These satellites can provide a resolution of 5 meters over most of the earth, while the resolution of the demo satellite is 10 meters. (Ahmed notes that even 10 meters is the highest resolution hyperspectral he sensor ever operated in space.)

Fireflies also have a long lifespan, ranging from 2 to 7 years. He also weighs 50 kg compared to 15 kg, which is probably due to the increased propulsion installed. Three Firefly satellites will launch with SpaceX in early 2024, and Pixxel plans to launch three more satellites soon after. The company plans to launch 18 more satellites by 2025.

Another major focus of Pixxel is the development of the Aurora analytics platform, which enables customers to identify spectral features of objects with the click of a button. A variety of model tools will be built into the platform, including crop species identification models, cloud removal models, and gas leak notification models. Customers can use Aurora to track specific areas over time and generate weekly reports on changes over those periods.

Here is the first preview of Aurora, a geospatial analytics data platform. It is a highly intuitive platform for accessing end-to-end analytics and extracting insights from earth observation datasets. Visit our alpha testing community now: https://t.co/bPA4qYqmId pic.twitter.com/f3wS6SnAWo

Pixxel (@PixxelSpace) May 8, 2023

It’s important for us to let customers make sense of it, rather than just dumping the data to them, Ahmed said. Few people in the world have the skills to actually analyze hyperspectral data. So we decided to build and expose the Aurora platform, realizing that we would actually be exposing data to far more customers than we would have been able to do without hyperspectral data.

Crucially, the new capital gave Pixxel enough runway to focus on execution and revenue generation and avoid falling into the valley of death that devastates many startups, Ahmed said. . This $36 million will be used to build the first of his six Firefly satellites and first launch next year, as well as develop his Aurora platform.

Ahmed also revealed that some of the money will go towards the development of the next version of the satellite, called Honeybeads, which will be larger and have even better resolution. In addition to Google, existing investors Radical Ventures, Lightspeed, Blume Ventures, GrowX, Sparta and Atera also participated in the round. Pixxel has raised $71 million to date.

Ahmed said he could foresee a future where hyperspectral is as accessible to the general public as optical satellite imagery is today.

Now you can go to Google Earth and check out the houses and roads, he said. But in the future, we will have easy access to hyperspectral data to go to a specific area and see how much metal has changed, how much has deforested, or hover your mouse over something may be able to identify [it].

I think that’s the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/01/pixxels-hyperspectral-orbital-imagery-attracts-google-cash/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos