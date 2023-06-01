Global Technology Innovation Summit September 26-27, 2023 Global Technology Innovation Summit September 26-27, 2023: Strengthening the Ecosystem for Tomorrow





The event will take place in Dubai from September 26th to 27th

In Dubai, a city synonymous with the future, the light of technological progress is beginning to shine. His Global Tech Innovation Summit 2023 is scheduled for September 26-27 and is expected to be more than just an industry event. It’s an incubator for ideas and a meeting place for the minds shaping the future of technology.

This highly anticipated summit brings together industry titans, innovative entrepreneurs, discerning investors and passionate tech enthusiasts. They come from all over the world, united by a shared vision to explore and impact the trajectory of cutting-edge technology. Here, the latest trends and developments in cryptocurrency, blockchain, metaverse, digital assets, web3, cybersecurity, AI and other cutting-edge technologies will be analyzed, discussed and disseminated.

The summit is a great opportunity for companies with big technology dreams. Attendees can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with industry leaders, connect with potential partners and pitch to investors. It is the starting point for new business ventures, allowing start-ups to network with influencers who can launch success with funding, partnerships and a wealth of new opportunities.

The two-day agenda includes engaging activities, from enlightening keynotes and fireside chats to lively panel discussions and networking sessions. More than 50 of his industry experts, including government officials and top executives, will be on stage ready to share their wisdom and experience.

The Global Tech Innovation Summit is more than just an event, it’s a journey of discovery and transformation. Attendees will return home with a treasure trove of fresh insights, a renewed sense of purpose, and an expanded worldview about the future of technology.

Companies looking to step into the spotlight will have the opportunity to become a sponsor. Sponsors can showcase the latest innovations, gain media attention, network with potential investors and partners, and position their brands as leaders in the technology industry. Benefits of participation include potential connections with executive attendees and investors, increased brand awareness, the opportunity to present solutions to a relevant and interested audience, and ultimately expands market reach.

Event highlights:

50+ distinguished speakers and panelists 6 thought-provoking keynotes 6 engaging panel discussions 15 exclusive leader/sponsor presentations 500+ attendees from around the world

Attendee breakdown

Tech Professionals 45% Crypto Startups 25% Investors 15% Government 15% Others 10%

who will participate

Government Official CEO CFO CTO Executive Technology Professional CISO Developer Investor Venture Capitalist Policy Maker Crypto Investor Industry Builder Creator Crypto Miner Mining Pool Operator Trader Startup Other

How to participate:

Register as a representative and benefit from the knowledge of our industry experts. Sponsor and put your brand on the map. Secure your exhibitor booth and showcase your innovative technology and services.

The Global Tech Innovation Summit is where today’s possibilities meet tomorrow’s possibilities. For more information on the event, please visit https://www.globaltechinnovationsummit.com.

