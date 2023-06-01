Singapore government leverages AI tools from Google Cloud.Here’s what we know so far





Google Cloud, in partnership with Smart Nation and the Digital Government Office, announced the Artificial Intelligence Government Cloud Cluster (AGCC). The central bank of Singapore also signed his MOU with Google Cloud to leverage generative AI for regulatory activities. Google Cloud and the Ministry of Communications and Information also announced a partnership to advance Singapore’s national AI strategy.

Singapore launched its National AI Strategy in 2019, and four years later, the government said it was ready for the city-state’s public sector to leverage the Google Cloud platform to build and use generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications. announced that it is Announced at the Google Cloud Summit in Singapore, the announcement also saw the government take the stage to announce other collaborations and memoranda of understanding with the search engine giant’s cloud division.

First, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) and Google Cloud announced the launch of the Artificial Intelligence Government Cloud Cluster (AGCC), a comprehensive platform designed to accelerate AI adoption in Singapore’s public sector. Announced. The cluster will also help drive regional research activities in applied AI and support the growth of the regional AI startup ecosystem.

SNDGO said in a statement to the press that AGCC is hosted in a dedicated cloud computing environment in Singapore. “Through AGCC, government agencies are leveraging Google Cloud’s enterprise-grade AI technology stack and extensive partner ecosystem of Software-as-a-Service companies, consultancies and AI startups to create scalable and impactful AI technology stacks. Build and deploy AI applications quickly, securely, responsibly, and cost-effectively.”

By way of background, the Singapore Prime Minister’s Office established the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) in May 2017 to promote and coordinate Smart Nation and Digitalization efforts across the Singapore government. SNDGG consists of his SNDGO. SNDGO plans and prioritizes major strategic national projects, drives government digital transformation, builds long-term ICT capabilities for the public sector, and serves as a public and industry partnership to take a collective approach. Promote adoption and participation. Toward building a smart nation.

The SNDGG also constitutes the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) as the implementing agency of SNDGO. Therefore, to enable government agencies to deploy AI applications most effectively and responsibly, Google Cloud has partnered with GovTech to help government agencies build in-house data science and AI Design and execute government-wide digital academy programs to help develop innovation strategies. , implement data governance best practices.

“These training programs expand Google Cloud’s existing public sector upskilling efforts. ,” said SNDGO. GovTech is also the first public sector organization in Singapore to leverage AGCC.

MAS leverages Google Cloud for AI capabilities

In addition to launching AGCC, Google Cloud signed a memorandum of understanding with the central bank. At the event, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Information and Communications (MCI).

MAS seeks to explore opportunities to promote the development and use of responsible generative AI applications by conducting technology pilots and co-creating solutions for digital services within central banks and for industry. It also helps develop the technical capabilities of MAS technicians on their Deep AI skill sets.

Vincent Loy, assistant managing director of MAS, said the partnership will allow banks to prioritize information security and governance of data and AI models, while exploring potential use cases in functions and operations that can leverage generative AI. said it can. “Through this, we hope to accelerate the adoption of responsible generative AI in the financial sector.”

As for MCI, it will be responsible for “strengthening” Singapore’s national AI vision and strategy. Google Cloud and MCI also aim to accelerate the development of homegrown AI technologies. Build a sustainable talent pipeline for the future AI economy. Facilitate adoption of cloud AI technologies in Singapore. and rooting Singapore’s AI advances in responsible AI.

Dashveenjit Cowl | @DashveenjitK

Dashveen contributes to Tech Wire Asia and TechHQ, providing research-based commentary on the exciting world of technology in business. Previously, she reported on Malaysia’s fast-paced political field and stock market scene.

