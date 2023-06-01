Qualcomm’s Gen AI Opportunity to Balance Innovation and Ethics





Over the past few years, Qualcomm has actively developed and integrated generative AI capabilities across its extensive semiconductor product line. For the few who are completely off the information grid, AI uses intelligent algorithms to create new and original materials such as photos, images, movies, and music based on existing data.

Qualcomm’s generative AI strategy employs this technology to improve many aspects of its products and services. The company says its technology can run a wide range of specialized use cases, but running locally on smartphones adds far more value, especially in terms of cost per query and scalability.

With this background, let’s discuss Qualcomm’s ability to build hybrid AI capabilities that extend from the device to the cloud.

Discussions about this possibility were started by Qualcomm at Mobile World Congress earlier this year. This approach requires certain characteristic hardware changes and significant software adjustments, resulting in a large scale learning model known as stable diffusion, a deep learning text-to-image model to be introduced in 2022. A large scale model is born.

The primary use of stable diffusion is to create detailed images based on textual descriptions. Still, stable diffusion can also be used for other tasks, such as image inpainting (inpainting) and modification of AI-generated images outside the bounds of the original image (outpainting).

It is important to note that parameters are the baseline foundation of machine learning algorithms that enable functional Gen-AI applications. These constitute the part of the model trained using historical data. Generally speaking, the relationship between the number of parameters and the degree of sophistication is surprisingly well preserved in the linguistic domain. In the past, the approximate amount needed for a gen-AI style app was 10 billion parameter space.

Qualcomm’s AI silicon brings artificial intelligence capabilities to edge devices such as mobile phones, tablets and PCs. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Stable spread of on-device AI

According to Qualcomm, only one billion parameters are needed to implement stable diffusion, packed into a device the size of a smartphone. This stabilizing achievement will allow users to enter text his queries and create images locally without using the smartphone’s Internet capabilities.

Qualcomm’s demo was running in airplane mode, so the device stored all the data needed to generate an image from a text query. Stable Diffusion is Qualcomm’s go-to model due to its huge size and training from massive amounts of data. This allows you to truly understand concepts that are incredibly vast in scope and not confined to a specific topic or few.

Qualcomm currently claims to be the only company capable of making this model work on Android-based devices. Parametric models continue to shrink, allowing compelling gen-AI apps to run only on devices. If you follow this line of thinking, you can run equivalent generative AI use cases on any kind of mobile device.

From a platform perspective, scalability is a key factor for Qualcomm, as few other companies have the same legacy reach for devices across the end-user device ecosystem. Qualcomm’s ‘established’ Snapdragon base now has over 2 billion devices, many of which are even without internet connectivity.

Gen AI can now run on mobile devices without an internet connection. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Benefits of Qualcomm’s Generative AI Approach

While Nvidia often dominates the news in the AI ​​space, Qualcomm has a distinct advantage thanks to its history in the smartphone industry.

Qualcomm can leverage generative AI to create more immersive and realistic content to improve user experience. For example, Augmented Reality (AR) applications can produce high-quality photos and videos, improve the user experience, and make it more engaging.

In addition, Qualcomm’s capabilities provide companies with essential advantages in product testing and development. Qualcomm can use generative AI to simulate and create realistic models for testing and development. This can speed up the design process, save money, and increase efficiency in product development.

Additionally, Qualcomm’s OEMs may benefit from the untapped potential of personalization in the realm of AI, while Qualcomm’s solutions provide consumers with customized experiences powered by generative AI. There is a possibility.

It’s easy to see how Qualcomm’s solutions can help create professional suggestions, unique user interfaces, or adaptive answers based on personal preferences and behavioral patterns.

Qualcomm has more to say

As most of my readers know, I have raised awareness about the ethical issues surrounding the use of artificial intelligence in general. Generative AI raises many moral questions, especially considering the potential for deepfakes and AI-generated material to be misused. Qualcomm must ensure that users of its generative AI technology act ethically and within the law.

There is reason to worry.

I recently told the CEO of a text-to-image generative AI program that the company’s terms of service mandate that the material produced must include persistent watermarks and/or metatag fingerprints. When I asked him if he did, he took a negative attitude and answered in the negative.

At a recent technology conference, a prominent CEO raved about the potential of a gen-AI style application to handle “cheap” staff performance evaluations. If the latter happens, the number of lawsuits that will follow is staggering.

Nonetheless, in a recent conference call with Qualcomm analysts, the company seems to understand that it needs to play an ethical leadership role in this space, and will discuss the subject at future conferences. suggested revealing quite a lot of information.

The company admits that consumers want their devices to take full advantage of the gen-AI capabilities. Nonetheless, it also argues how important it is to distinguish between original material and content modified by Gen AI.

For example, it’s not hard to imagine that facial recognition could play a compelling role in minimizing problems on this front. However, there are also biometric hardware capabilities that could be useful as well.

Brave New World. But will we be safer?

There is no denying that Qualcomm’s focus on artificial intelligence and its continued efforts to integrate this capability into its extensive silicon portfolio has the potential to change the technology landscape as we know it. The productivity and time saving benefits are real and important, but I don’t really understand them.

Qualcomm can now robustly run this kind of app on smartphones and other mobile devices (including PCs) without an internet connection, so the potential is huge. The potential for information distortion and privacy violations is also painfully apparent.

To mitigate these concerns, Qualcomm protects user data and complies with strict privacy laws to ensure that personally identifiable information (PII) used to develop or deploy generative AI models is not personally identifiable. You must ensure that it is properly anonymized in order to

In addition, Qualcomm must obtain the user’s explicit consent before collecting or using user data for the purpose of generating AI. Open communication regarding data use, sharing and storage procedures is essential to maintaining user trust.

Security and ethical issues

Qualcomm must implement strong security measures to protect user data from unwanted access, compromise and potential misuse, especially in the context of generative AI. This includes access restrictions, encryption, and regular security audits. By incorporating a thorough privacy plan, Qualcomm builds user trust and ensures that its gen-AI solutions respect user privacy.

I also advocate that Qualcomm will require OEM partners that incorporate next-generation artificial intelligence solutions into consumer products to disclose to consumers when AI has created content from such devices. .

This disclosure tends to focus entirely on the device manufacturer, who expects the end user to take responsibility for it. Still, I would like to see Qualcomm take a position of public leadership on this issue.

Sadly, over-reliance on generative AI technologies can devalue human creativity and intuition.

I shudder at the prospect that images and videos created by generative AI could be used on both sides, perhaps in the next presidential election. Because they make it nearly impossible to distinguish fact from fiction.

Qualcomm must strike a balance between automation and human involvement to ensure it creates novel and valuable solutions. This aspect of generational AI is an opportunity for Qualcomm.

