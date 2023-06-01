Google explains how it devised the Pixel Fold hinge to make the device look thinner





The Pixel Fold hinge is why the upcoming foldable device lies completely flat when opened. That’s because, as Google mentions in a blog post published today about his Pixel Fold hinge, it’s a custom-built 180-degree fluid friction hinge that keeps the internal screen out of the way when the device is unfolded. Designed. Why is this important? “Other foldable devices have hinge components under the display, which adds thickness. So in our hinge, we moved these hinge components completely from under the display to the edge of the device. much thinner.”

Google needed to create a Pixel Fold hinge that would not only keep the device thin, but would also withstand constant use.

It certainly makes sense, and Google needed to design a hinge that could maintain the Pixel Fold’s slim dimensions while also being able to withstand the constant use you’d expect from a foldable phone hinge. had to create. Googler George Hwang, his manager of the Pixel Fold’s product, revealed how difficult it is to design such a component. “Our job definitely suited us,” said George. “Simply put, this is the most complex product I have ever worked on.”

Pixel Fold hinge not only opens and closes easily, but can also be propped up in a clamshell position

So how did Google come up with the Pixel Fold hinge design? First, they brought a box of hinges into the lab. They also turned to paper and books. why? Sangsoo Park, Google Industrial Designer, said, “We wanted to replicate the way a book is held and closed with one hand. We also wanted to replicate how the two sides of the book seamlessly blend together when closed. .” Park said one of the books they were obsessed with was passports.

When deciding what form factor to go with the Pixel Fold, Park looked down at his passport in his hand and had an epiphany. He found a good balance between closing and opening. It feels like a bit of a metaphor, but passports are full of memories and many stories start from there. It’s thin and pocketable, so you can take it anywhere. “

Google worked on the torque required to open and close the Pixel Fold, and tried to make everything effortless. Park says that the stable torque will allow Pixel Fold users to get a satisfying vacuum effect. Not only does it feel good, but it also makes a pleasant sound when closed. Mr. Huang, his product manager, said, “We got a very satisfying round of applause when we closed, and we loved it.”

Now is the time to get a Google Pixel 7a. To make sure the Pixel Fold hinge would hold up over years of use, Google created a prototype that could be manually opened and closed over and over again…you get the point? Eventually, Google built a machine that automatically opened and closed his Fold prototype model. “We wanted it to close tight, so we had to keep the magnets balanced to find that happy spot,” Park said.

In addition to getting feedback from machines testing hinges, Google also collected feedback from users testing critical components. Product Manager Huang said, “We heard users worry about the hinges holding up, so we stuck to making the most durable hinges possible. thought of people like him who were constantly clicking their pens during meetings.”

Google decided to build the hinge out of heavy-duty stainless steel, which is more durable than aluminum. It also has a nice glow, as Park points out.

The Pixel Fold will be available for pre-order exclusively through the Google Play store and will be available on June 27th. It features a 5.8-inch OLED external display with 1080 x 2092 FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The built-in display is a 7.6-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1840 x 2208 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

