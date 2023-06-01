Google Assistant no longer supports notes and lists integration with third-party apps





Google Assistant is like an accessibility feature that powers everything, letting you set alarms, take notes, and manage curated shopping lists in apps like AnyList and Bring, all with just your voice. However, Google recently announced that the Assistant will no longer support integrations with third-party list and notes apps, and Virtual Companion will only integrate with Google Keep.

Using the Google Assistant to manage your shopping list is pretty convenient, as you can just use voice commands to open lists and notes, read them aloud, add items, and more. However, the Redditor recently received a call from AnyList explaining that the app will no longer be operable with voice commands from her assistant after June 20th.

Google’s documentation has also been updated to reflect this unfortunate change, and not only is AnyList obsolete. Options like Bring and Any.do will also be retired by June 20, as all note and list services except Google Keep will be deprecated. Thankfully, you can use Google Takeout’s Assistant Notes and Lists category to export old lists and notes from your Assistant, including third-party notes apps.

This isn’t the first time Google has changed course when it comes to Assistant notes. At its launch, the service used Google Keep for notes and lists, but the company moved its shopping list functionality to his Google Express in 2017. We eventually reversed this change and opened up the assistant list to third-party services, but now it seems we’re back to square one and Google Keep is the only option.

The timing for Google to make this change is interesting, given that Google deprecated Assistant Conversation Actions in favor of App Actions for Android last year, giving developers an adjustment period until June 13th this year. The Assistant’s third-party note-taking feature may have been built on top of the Conversation Actions system, but notes and lists weren’t explicitly mentioned in his Google deprecation plan for this system.

By the way, most of the third-party note-taking apps mentioned here are still supported by other voice assistants like Siri and Amazon Alexa. We can only hope that Google doesn’t hurt itself with this change, making the Assistant less useful and potentially litigious.

