Google’s Wallet App for Android Now Supports State IDs and Can Scan Barcodes

Slowly but surely, smartphones are getting better at replacing stuff in our wallets. But they haven’t finished their work yet.

One reason is that not everything in your wallet is stored in one place on your phone. For example, consider my case. My San Francisco library card is stored in one app, and my health insurance card and credit card are stored in another app. And my driver’s license, I live in California, so there hasn’t been a widespread digital replacement for a while yet.

With several new updates announced this week, Google is bringing these cards, passes, and IDs together in the Wallet app for Android devices. In doing so, Google’s vice president of wallets, Jenny Chen, said the company is looking to completely replace everything that’s typically kept in physical wallets.

There will always be people who would never dream of leaving their wallet at home. Knowing that your most important cards are safe in your pocket or purse can give you a certain peace of mind. But if you’re thinking of a life where you don’t have to make an instant U-turn home when you forget your wallet, here’s a quick guide to what might change.

Digital versions of driver’s licenses and state ID’s have become commonplace over the last few years, but they’re still far from widespread. Where these exist, they are often built into separate apps developed by individual states or technology partners such as IDEMIA. But that hasn’t stopped some of the tech giants from trying to embed these identities directly into their apps.

For Google, it starts in Maryland, where all residents will be able to store their digital driver’s license in Google Wallet starting June 1. According to her, the requirements are her only two. This feature only works on devices running Android 8.0 and above, and those devices require a screen lock such as her PIN or fingerprint.

Over time, this feature will be extended to people living in Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia, but it largely depends on each state when digital licenses become available.

What about iPhone users? Apple announced support for digital driver’s licenses in its Wallet app at the end of 2021, and many states have adopted the company’s approach, including Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah. More states have announced support for Apple Wallet digital licenses in the months that followed, but only a handful (including Maryland) have launched it to date.

If your library or favorite grocery store’s loyalty program doesn’t offer a digital card, or you want to keep your digital card in one place on your phone, take a picture of the barcode or QR code and Google You can save it in your wallet app. When the feature is released later this summer, it will work on just about anything with a barcode, Cheng said. (But you should try it yourself before praising it.)

What about iPhone users? Apple is expected to announce some changes to the Wallet app at an upcoming developer conference, but currently it is not possible to scan and import these types of cards and passes. Instead, consider popular apps like Stocard (for loyalty cards) and Barcodes (anything with barcodes) as convenient stand-ins.

Think of things like your health insurance certificate the same way you don’t want to be treated as bluntly as you would a Safeway loyalty card. Providers that partner with Google will be able to offer digital insurance cards behind an additional layer of protection. Before you can show off, you’ll have to enter your PIN again or use your fingerprint to prove your identity.

Chen said Humana and the UK tax, payment and customs authorities are currently working to offer this type of private pass. However, if the provider doesn’t utilize his Google’s developer tools, they won’t be able to import existing physical insurance cards directly into Google Wallet unless they have a barcode. And even then, it doesn’t provide the same extra level of protection as a private his pass. .

What about iPhone users? While there is no direct way to import these types of cards using the Apples Wallet app, certain insurers allow digital versions of these cards to be migrated to Apple Wallet, first with their own You just need to start the process from within your app.

If your provider doesn’t provide a digital proof of insurance, we recommend taking a clear photo of the front and back of your card and storing it in a locked note in the Notes app.

First, open the Notes app, create a new note, and tap the camera icon at the bottom of the screen. From there, once the scan is complete, tap the menu button in the top right corner and hit the lock icon that appears to secure it.

For more information on how to migrate just about anything in your wallet, read my colleague Heather Kelly’s handy guide here.

