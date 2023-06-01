Google invests in space technology for the first time in India





The investment follows a pledge by Google CEO Sundar Pichais at Google For India 2022 to invest $300 million in startups in the country.

Google’s flagship investment in India was a $4.5 billion investment in Jio Platforms backed by Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries in July 2020. The company’s first investment in an Indian startup was made in June 2014 through its investment arm, Google Capital. Technology (IT) services startup Freshworks (then Freshdesk), four years before the company moved its headquarters to the United States.

Since then, the company has acquired Bangalore-based real estate tech company CommonFloor in January 2015, health tech company Practo in August 2015, and Jaipur-based GirnarSofts Automotive in March 2016 and January 2019. He has invested in several Indian startups, including list platform CarDekho. In December 2017 and January 2021, Delhi-based fintech companies DotPe and Progcap joined hyperlocal delivery company Dunzo in December 2017 and January 2021, respectively, and in June last year, Each.

Other significant investments from the company in India include a $145 million round in Bangalore-based ad tech and social media group InMobis Glance and Roposo in December 2020 and Umang Bedis content aggregation service DailyHunt. It was part of a $100 million round. Most recently, he led a $300 million round at social media company ShareChat last May.

The investment in Pixxel marks Google’s first investment in the space technology sector in India. The company has been particularly supportive of Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the global space industry, and in January 2015 partnered with US-based financial services firm Fidelity to invest $1 billion in the company. Later that year, in December, SpaceX became the world’s first company. Countries around the world worked together to successfully land the booster stage of a Falcon 9 rocket on a rocket landing pad in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and retrieve the rocket after takeoff.

Following a $25 million Series A round last March and a $7.3 million seed round the year before, the latest funding round brings Pixxels’ public funding up to $68.3 million. Ireland-based information technology (IT) services company Accenture also made a strategic investment in Pixel last August, though the size of the investment was not disclosed.

Pixxel was the first space tech startup to raise funding from global investors when Canadas Radical Ventures led the Pixxels Series A funding round. Google’s investment marks the first time a company outside India has invested in a homegrown space startup since Hyderabad-based Skyroute Aerospace raised $50.5 million from Singapore-based investor GIC last September. is the third time.

Pixxel co-founder and CEO Awais Ahmed told Mint that the funding round would give the company at least three years of runway.

Our first batch of commercial satellites, through which we will begin offering full-scale satellite-based imagery and data analysis services to paying customers, is currently in the final stages of development. We expect the satellites to be ready by the end of this year, and by next March to conduct the launch of six of these satellites as part of a hyperspectral imaging constellation. This will allow us to officially launch the service by the first half of next year,” Ahmed said.

He added that Pixxel already has more than 50 commercial contracts with paying customers from government agencies, forestry, oil and gas and climate monitoring agencies around the world. We expect to have monthly recurring income from our clients from the end of the first half of CY24, which will further help us expand our runway,” said Mr Ahmed.

Customers who have already signed commercial agreements with Pixxel include mining multinational Rio Tinto, Australian satellite data imaging and analysis company Data Farming, Colombian geodata solutions company Procalcuro, Croatian geospatial data reseller Domidas, and the United States. This includes Astraea, a geographic services company in which it is based.

Pixxel is also working on building its own ground station infrastructure. This will allow the company to acquire satellite data and process it in-house through its data analytics suite. We then provide the processed data to businesses around the world.

This helps us expand our reach as not all government agencies and companies have the means to set up their own ground stations to acquire data. This year, we have hired engineers and software developers to build this data analytics suite, and we plan to expand the number of employees from 120 he currently has to 200 by the end of 2023,” Ahmed said. Added.

Investors in the country who have invested in the space sector said the move could create a larger investment window to boost the space sector. Visesh Rajaram, managing partner at early-stage venture capital firm Speciale Investment, said Earth observation is a huge market opportunity and the demand is growing. Besides Pixxel, he has a couple of other companies building capabilities in this space, and Google’s investment will show that the space is well-tested. “

Speciale has previously invested in domestic space technology companies such as Agnikul Cosmos, Astrogate Labs, GalaxEye and Kawa Space.

Updated on June 1, 2023 at 5:18 PM IST

