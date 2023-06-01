Google Wallet to add custom cards and state IDs this month





Google Wallet users will soon be able to add their state ID or driver’s license to Google Wallet. Announced today, anyone with a Maryland ID or driver’s license can store his ID card in the Google Wallet app on any smartphone running Android 8.0 or higher with Device Lock enabled. You will be able to Google has been testing digital state ID cards for Wallet since last December, and Maryland also happened to be one of the first states to introduce the feature to Apple’s Wallet app for iPhone. New support for Google Wallet will be available to residents of Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia in the coming months, with more states to follow.

Dong Min Kim, director of product management at Google Wallet, told The Verge that Google is working with many national and international partners on mobile devices. The mobile driver’s license will be rolled out in phases and will be expanded to other states over time. We intend to partner with all states interested in offering mobile driver licenses based on state readiness and other integrated logistics.

With a barcode or QR code, you can instantly add your customized membership card or travel pass to Google Wallet. Image: Google

The update also introduces the ability to create a digital version of a card or pass with a barcode or QR code, such as a gym membership card or library card, simply by taking a picture. Google Wallet already supports various passes and loyalty memberships, but they typically rely on third-party operators to add their own support for this feature. With this new update, wallet users will be able to store their QR tickets for transportation, parking tickets, and even QR codes for e-commerce returns, which typically don’t have a digital card equivalent.

Sticking to the transportation theme, Google is making it easier for Google Messages users to complete the travel check-in process on their mobile phones before they even arrive at the airport or train station. If you’re using Google Messages with RCS enabled, you can receive your tickets and boarding passes directly in the Messages app, and from there you can save them to your Google Wallet. Vietnam Airlines and Spanish rail giant Renfe are the first two travel companies to support this feature. Google did not mention a release date for these new wallet features, only stating that both will be released in the near future.

Google Wallet users will soon be able to add boarding passes to the app directly from Google Messages. Image: Google

Google is also working with health insurer Humana to develop a digital version of a health insurance card that allows Humana members to access their insurance information directly from the Wallet app. A UK resident can also save her National Insurance Number (equivalent to the UK Social Security Number) to her wallet from her HMRC app. These cards and passes have increased security compared to things like travel tickets, requiring users to verify their identity using methods such as a fingerprint scan or her PIN each time they are added, viewed, or used. I have. Health insurance cards and passes that also contain sensitive information are labeled as private passes in Google Wallet.

Finally, German users can now store their Deutschlandticket, a monthly subscription ticket for all local public transport, in their Google Wallet. Google also hinted that later this year it will begin introducing corporate badges in Google Wallet, allowing employees to securely access their workplaces without a physical staff pass.

