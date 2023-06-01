Unprecedented investment poised to make Minnesota a hotspot for energy innovation





In my 20 years of working in the clean energy industry and being involved in the Minnesota legislature, I have never seen more energy and climate progress than this session.

A series of bills passed this year are nothing short of game-changing for Minnesota’s energy industry. Starting with the passage of legislation to achieve 100% carbon-free energy by 2040, there was a clear commitment to advance Minnesota’s goal of being a national leader in the race for a cleaner energy future.

Congress has since kept up the momentum, passing nearly $200 million in matching funds to states to tap federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Control Inflation Act. It also passed a significant investment to help consumers and businesses deploy energy efficient and clean energy solutions, including $15 million for high-voltage transmission lines in Minnesota’s power grid.

To meet the state’s 100% carbon-free energy requirement on time, invest in innovation, support entrepreneurs and clean energy businesses, and work together to solve the transmission and permitting challenges that threaten the state’s ability to generate electricity. to maintain momentum. Achieve your goal.

Entrepreneurs and startups need support to learn, grow and scale. Many Minnesotans have heard of Minnesota Medical’s alley, which is widely recognized as one of the most dynamic and successful medical technology clusters in the world. Medical Alley works closely with its members to foster collaboration and innovation, promoting the region as a global leader in medical technology and healthcare innovation. This same kind of deliberate collaboration and connective tissue is happening now with Minnesota’s energy innovators through his $3 million budget, the Minnesota Energy Alley, passed in the Environmental Budget Act.

The Minnesota Energy Array Initiative will provide this vital avenue for the clean energy industry while bringing jobs and investment to the state. In addition to building targeted programs to help energy entrepreneurs learn and grow, the Minnesota Energy Alley will provide seed funding to help innovators and start-ups bring their products to market faster. The ultimate goal is to bring more energy technologies to market. This will boost job creation, attract additional investment, and accelerate the decarbonisation of the economy.

Similar efforts to expand programs for startups and innovations have also shown impressive results. For example, Oregon’s Vertue Lab was founded with $6 million in state funding. After 10 years of programming, we have created over 450 jobs and secured $230 million in ongoing funding. This means that $38 of private investment is generated for every $1 of initial investment. If Minnesota follows suit, we can expect to inject more than $114 million in private investment into the state from investments in the Minnesota Energy Alley.

Efforts of this kind have been launched in the state through Minnesota Clean Energy Economy and Grid Catalyst, with amazing technology already in development here. With the Minnesota Energy Alley, this effort will be further strengthened to support new energy solutions and ventures to gain the necessary traction in the market while retaining and attracting more talent and business here. help.

Vessyll is one of the startups participating in the Grid Catalyst Accelerator Program, attracting customer interest with its innovative approach to energy storage. The company has noticed a gap in the market for medium-sized battery solutions and is capitalizing on it with its battery energy storage system Vessyll, which stores up to 46.5 kWh of electricity. This is three times the storage of his Tesla Powerwall and is intended for use in commercial and industrial spaces, as well as some large residential applications.

While innovators and entrepreneurs are working on solutions to achieve 100% carbon-free energy, we focus on improving the infrastructure needed to deliver carbon-free energy from where it is produced to where it is consumed. There is a need, but the current regulatory process has not improved. It’s slowing us down. Allowing reforms is an important step in the transition to a carbon-free economy.

Due to government regulations, approvals for transmission infrastructure projects take too long and are too costly. This reflects the Midwest’s (and nation’s) eagerness to reduce energy costs and enhance energy security, as well as the greenhouse gas reduction targets established and demanded by business and industrial customers, utilities, and energy consumers. This is especially important today, when we are also keen to achieve

The power transmission infrastructure in each country is old and needs to be modernized. Most of the country’s power lines were built in his 1950s to his 1960s and were expected to last for 50 years. Many of these items are well past their expiration date. Despite the obvious investment required, permitting critical transmission infrastructure remains burdensome and time-consuming. To ensure that we can meet the growing electrification economy’s hunger for energy security, and strengthen the infrastructure to deal with the impacts of climate change and charge electric vehicles, we need to invest in our transmission system now. We can’t wait years for permits to build.

To meet the goals set out in the Minnesota Climate Action Framework and the 2040 Act, we need to significantly increase the amount of carbon-free energy we build and connect to the grid. Minnesota now has 55% carbon-free electricity and 31% renewable energy. This past Congress created a roadmap for the state to reach its decarbonization goals. The next steps will be to accelerate the permitting process, invest in infrastructure, and bring up innovators and entrepreneurs to get this work done faster, while revitalizing the economy and creating high-paying jobs now and in the future. to create.

