



Mark Zuckerberg has announced Meta Quest 3, a next-generation virtual and mixed reality headset launching later this year. It features higher resolution, more powerful performance, groundbreaking meta-history technology, and a slimmer, more comfortable form factor. Quest 3 is scheduled to ship this fall in all countries where Meta Quest is currently supported. The 128GB headset starts at US$499.99 and offers additional storage options if you need more space. Mark your calendars as he has much more to share this year at Meta Connect on September 27th.

Quest 3 is a no-wire supercharged all-in-one headset. Sign up to be the first to learn about Meta Quest 3.

Most powerful headset ever

Quest 3 combines the highest resolution display with pancake optics to make your content look better than ever. To power those extra pixels, this will be the first headset to feature the next generation of his Snapdragon chipset developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. The next-generation Snapdragon chipset will deliver more than double the graphics performance of his Quest 2’s previous-generation Snapdragon GPU. That means smoother performance and incredibly crisp detail for immersive gaming.

Immersive VR + breakthrough meta-reality in a single device

Quest 3 seamlessly blends the physical and virtual worlds with best-in-class meta-reality technology. These new experiences intelligently understand and respond to objects in a physical space, allowing us to navigate that space in a natural and intuitive way that was nearly impossible before, making today’s mixed reality a reality. is exceeded. High-fidelity color passthrough, innovative machine learning, and spatial understanding let you interact with virtual content and the physical world simultaneously, creating endless possibilities for exploration. Use Demeo to play virtual board games on your kitchen table, decorate your living room with virtual art courtesy of Painting VR, dive into fully immersive worlds and do things you wouldn’t otherwise be able to do. is now possible.

Quest 3 makes meta-reality accessible to more people at a lower price point, becoming our first mass-market product to offer both cutting-edge VR and MR experiences in one device, and the future of headsets. set a new benchmark for

Redesigned for comfort and control

With a 40% slimmer optical profile* compared to the Quest 2, the Quest 3 is a sleeker, more comfortable headset. We’ve also completely redesigned the Quest 3s Touch Plus controller with a more streamlined, ergonomic form factor. Thanks to advances in tracking technology, we’ve done away with the outer tracking ring, making the controller feel more like an extension of your hand and taking up less space. It also features his TruTouch haptics, which first appeared on the Touch Pro, allowing you to feel the action like never before. For a premium experience, you can also upgrade to the fully auto-tracking Meta Quest Touch Pro controller. Hand tracking will also be supported out of the box, so you can explore without a controller thanks to Direct His Touch, which lets you manipulate virtual objects using only your hands.

The World’s Best Library of Immersive Content

Quest 3 is compatible with the Quest 2 catalog of over 500 VR games, apps and experiences (and growing), with even more exciting new VR and MR titles lined up for launch. So, from day one, the Quest 3 has the world’s best library of immersive experiences. Join us today for the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase for an overview of new games and updates coming to the Quest platform, plus a preview of Quest 3’s AAA flagship adventure.

Quest 2 gets even lower price and performance upgrade

We are excited about the Quest 3 and look forward to sharing more on Connect later this year. But what about Quest 2?

Meta Quest 2 changed the face of VR when it first arrived in 2020, ushering in a new era of gaming, fitness and more. It’s already one of the most affordable ways to get started in VR, and it’s about to get even better. Starting June 4th, we’ve lowered the price of the Quest 2 to US$299.99 for the 128GB SKU and US$349.99 for the 256GB SKU, giving more people access to the magic of all-in-one VR and a vast content library.

But that’s not all! Future software updates will update the Quest 2 and Quest Pro’s GPU and CPU. Quest 2 and Pro get up to 26% more CPU performance, and up to 19% more GPU speed for Quest 2 and 11% more for Quest Pro. If the developers take advantage of these changes, we can expect smoother gameplay, a more responsive UI for him, and richer content on both headsets. Both the Quest 2 and Quest Pro also have dynamic resolution scaling enabled, allowing games and apps to take advantage of the increased pixel density without dropping frames.

The Quest 3 sets a new bar for mixed reality, immersive gaming, and what mainstream VR headsets should be, while the Quest 2 remains the most affordable entry point into VR and the Pro for work use cases. Optimized for more lifelike face and gaze tracking. Self-expression in meetings. We will continue to sell Quest 2 and Pro alongside Quest 3 and continue to ship new software updates to further enhance your Quest experience.

From games to fitness apps to professional collaboration tools and more, Quest has something for everyone. And we can’t wait to welcome even more people to the Meta Quest community.

And check out all the highlights from today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase.

* No foam facial interface

