VW Fires Tech Executives After Making 3 Avoidable Mistakes With Digital Strategy





Volkswagen Fires Tech Executive After Making 3 Avoidable Mistakes With Digital Strategy

Getty

After the $35 billion diesel emissions scandal, Volkswagen bet big on in-house software development and innovation. So far, that gamble has largely failed, resulting in significant product delays and career casualties.

In 2020, VW launched CARIAD, a division tasked with building a unified software architecture for all corporate brands, including Porsche and Audi. In addition to production efficiencies, VW envisioned new lucrative revenue streams from technology licensing fees and subscriptions. But poor enforcement and capital outflows have plagued CARIAD, slowing the launch of electric vehicles and stalling efforts on self-driving cars.

While VW languished, established and newer rivals scrambled ahead with well-funded innovation, modernized factories, extensive automation, close partnerships with the tech sector and vigorous brand building. . This rapid decline in competitiveness led to the dismissal of VW Group CEO Herbert Deiss last September. New CEO Oliver Bloom prioritized solving costly technical issues. Last month, he replaced most of CARIAD’s board and executives, including CEO Dirk Hiligenberg, CFO Thomas Sedran and CTO Lynn Longo.

The widespread management turnover made the news, but more importantly, three major unforced mistakes in digital strategy are by no means unique to VW or the automaker.

backfired

Volkswagen put itself in a vulnerable position. The scale of global business only increases risk as technology redefines industries. Small missteps in the digital age can quickly turn into big detriments. Here, he shares three executive convictions that, if missed, can stealthily derail and undermine your strategic advantage.

1. Enough! Only technology companies are true technology companies, and all others use technology to advance their business objectives.

CARIAD avoided partnerships with tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft, opting for in-house development. The subsidiary, which employs approximately 6,000 engineers, missed critical schedule and performance targets. For example, Volkswagen has postponed the adoption of its new operating system until 2024, while Porsche and Audi have postponed the launch of luxury electric vehicles until at least 2026.

These earnings and margin deferrals are not losses for investors. Analysts at Bernstein stressed that the Kaliad delay is a serious negative for Volkswagen. We are interested to see if new CEO Bloom can accelerate the delivery of the technology. He changed his course and started by exploring technology partnerships.

Given the speed of change, global competition for talent, and high strategic stakes, boards and executives cannot underestimate the significant risks involved in making complex technology manufacturing or purchasing decisions. These choices must be based pragmatically and humbly on embracing and understanding the inherent limitations, depth and scope of our in-house technical expertise. The simplistic dichotomy between in-house IT and outsourced IT is outdated, illogical and problematic. Businesses need technology talent that leverages, complements, and deploys market innovations and advancements, rather than trying to replace them.

2. Due diligence does not end with investment.

Every day, business headlines are flooded with corporate announcements touting funding for huge technology projects. However, competent boards and executives should apply the same level of scrutiny to post-investment due diligence that is often applied to business case screening. Carelessness often leads to project frustration and cash burn.

In the case of CARIAD, a subsidiary set up for strategic advantage quickly turned into a dumping ground for adrift IT projects. Just last year, Hilgenberg acknowledged long-standing woes with accepting the baggage of existing technology. When I came here, some people greeted me with “Welcome to Bad Bank”. I don’t put it that way, but it’s clear that some unresolved issues have been thrown into his Cariad and need to be cleaned up. It is the negligence of its leaders to allow such distractions to exist and persist.

Nothing kills workplace morale, profitability, and productivity more than rework. For VW, such passivity and weak governance led to a neglect of strategic priorities. Conversely, bold leadership, especially in the service sector, tenaciously oversees the consumption of scarce resources, the utilization of time, and the achievement of productivity.

This requires senior leaders with skill sets that are very different from traditional project management managers. Volkswagen hopes new CARIAD CEO Peter Bosch, a former Bentley Motors board member and consultant to Oliver Wyman, will turn around its technology subsidiary. In his statement, Blume characterized him as a strategist, enabler and team player. He has proven it with Bentley. He knows Volkswagen his group very well and also has extensive experience in the transformation and consulting field.

Time will tell. CARIAD’s strategic success depends on being very clear, truly accountable, tough and meaningful and, most importantly, delivering lasting results.

3. Calling a consultant is not the strategic audit approach your company needs.

Senior leaders often view audits as compliance, operational, or financial exercises. Strategy audits are less common and less comfortable. Only adaptive organizations welcome insiders to question, criticize, and challenge strategic objectives and progress. Too often such challengers are banished, punished, labeled as villains, or banished. Rather, their critical perspective should be welcomed before it’s too late.

Indeed, in the third year of the CARIADs struggle, Diess called McKinsey too late. The consultants’ report, summarized by The Stack, is decidedly stinging, estimating that CARIAD will cost about $3.5 billion by 2026 and up to $9 billion by 2039, while Porsche’s delays in new model launches Losses are estimated at $2.5 billion. Ironically, a senior executive turnover soon followed, including Dies ending his CEO term.

Organizations can avoid such havoc by continuously and reliably monitoring, evaluating, and recalibrating their digital strategies and emerging technology deployments. All require insight, candor and courage, starting with answering (and answering) the day-to-day due diligence questions asked by merger partners and acquirers. That’s pretty rare.

intersection

Volkswagen’s future depends on closing a large rival’s lead in emerging vehicle technology. Such success requires substantive leadership that enables innovation and growth without relinquishing control responsibilities. Otherwise, three common avoidable mistakes in digital strategy will inevitably be repeated under the watchful eye of title-only leaders, both within VW and everywhere. Who will lead rather than chase?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/noahbarsky/2023/06/01/volkswagen-fires-tech-c-suite-after-3-avoidable-digital-strategy-errors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos