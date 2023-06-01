CO2 Capture: Bringing the Ocean to CCS – Highlights





Amanda Jassi and Kerry Hebden Meet with Companies Developing Technologies to Capture Carbon Dioxide from the Ocean

“The ocean is the single largest carbon reservoir on earth,” said Chengxiang CX Xiang, CTO and co-founder of direct ocean capture (DOC) company Captura. About 30% of anthropogenic CO2 emissions are absorbed by the ocean, of which 150%. It is several times more concentrated in volume than in air.

He said one of the challenges of removing CO2 directly from the air is that it is very, very low in concentration, so it is necessary to build large machines to filter large amounts of air. rice field. Harnessing the ocean to do his CO2 emissions in removing CO2 from seawater is an inherently scalable and unique process.

In addition to combating climate change, this capture route also provides the ability to restore seawater pH when deployed in local bays and coves. Excessive absorption of CO2 is increasing ocean acidification, leading to deteriorating ocean health.

Chemical engineers spoke with Xiang and others, who are developing ocean capture techniques, to understand its potential and the different removal methods being studied.

electrochemical black box

Capturas’ electrochemical black box technology started as a project at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). Xiang is a research professor in applied physics and materials science.

Opening up the electrochemical black box, Xiang said, there are two functional components inside. acid/base production and CO2 removal.

Acid/base production relies on an electrodialysis unit, a key component of which is a bipolar membrane developed at the California Institute of Technology.

CACAPRA Co., Ltd.

Capturas 100-ton direct ocean recovery system in the Pasadena lab

Approximately 0.5% of the filtered intake water is pretreated to produce soft seawater before being fed to the electrodialysis unit. An electrodialysis unit charged with renewable power uses an electric current to dissociate water molecules to produce hydrochloric acid (HCL) acid and the alkaline base sodium hydroxide (NaOH).

Xiang said Caltechs bipolar membranes produce acids and bases seven times faster than commercially available alternatives. The new membrane also makes the process more efficient and less costly.

The produced acid is returned to the inspiratory stream, where the pH fluctuates from approximately 8.1 to 4 and bicarbonate ions are converted to molecular CO2. CO2 is removed from the acidified stream in the gas-liquid contactor and water travels the shell side of the contactor outside the hollow fiber membranes. A vacuum is applied to the lumen side (inside the hollow fiber membrane) and the CO2 physically diffuses and permeates into the lumen side where it is removed with high purity.

A base is then added to the decarbonized stream to restore the pH and monitored before returning to the sea.

To reiterate, we basically take nothing from the ocean and we don’t put anything back into it, Shang said. Of course, other than CO2. Brings seawater closer to its original state, except for a slight increase in pH. This will ultimately help combat ocean acidification and prevent adverse effects on marine life and ecosystems.

Ocean-atmospheric CO2 exchange

Ocean-atmospheric CO2 exchange has a significant impact on Earth’s climate, as the balance between uptake of CO2 from the atmosphere and storage of CO2 in the deep ocean, where it is trapped for thousands of years, helps regulate global temperature.

But since the Industrial Revolution, human activity has wreaked havoc on this cycle. Atmospheric CO2 levels have risen from an average of 260ppm before 1750 to nearly 420ppm today, and as atmospheric CO2 levels increase so does his CO2 level in the oceans, causing a decline in ocean pH levels. causing it.

Normally, when CO2 enters the ocean, it melts and produces carbonic acid.

[Eq 1: CO2 + H2O <--> H2CO3-]. Carbonic acid then dissociates into hydrogen ions (H+) and bicarbonate ions (HCO3-). [Eq 2: H2CO3- <--> H+ + HCO3-].

Bicarbonate ions may then dissociate into carbonate ions (CO32-) and H+.

[Eq 3: HCO3- <--> CO32- + H+]. Calcium already dissolved in seawater reacts with carbonate to form calcium carbonate (CaCO3). Under normal conditions in seawater, the balance of ionic and nonionic species leaves enough carbonate for organisms such as mussels, clams and calcareous plankton to build shells and skeletons. However, as more CO2 is added and dissolved, H+ ions increase, shifting Equation 3 in the opposite direction and producing bicarbonate. In an effort to maintain equilibrium, seawater systems reduce H+ concentrations by combining hydrogen with carbonate ions, resulting in less carbonate available to marine organisms. This carbonate deficiency is a serious problem, and scientists have already observed adverse effects on mollusk growth patterns due to its effects (doi.org/10.1002/ece3.4416).

