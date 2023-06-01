Google Stock: The AI ​​Revolution Seems Fully Pricing (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Since November 2022, I’ve only written three articles on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and in the last one, the stock faced a “selling news” phenomenon after its earnings release. He warned investors that it could. At that time, the GOOG rating was “Hold”.

Luckily for investors, I was wrong – Google has grown even more since then, adding about $200 billion to its market cap. [+15%]. This coincided with the AI ​​boom still prevalent in the market. For example, consider the case of NVIDIA (NVDA) stock. Despite not having the largest operations, it has emerged as a leading semiconductor maker stock, surpassing all other peers in the market.

If you’re reading this article, you’re probably wondering what’s next for GOOG. Will the company continue to grow and get a tailwind from AI, or is all the growth already priced in and the stock has little room to expand? Critical Thinking, Financial Analysis, Large Investment Bank Let’s figure it out together with the help of a recently published calculation from

Google and its AI revolution

During Google I/O on May 10, 2023, Google announced significant updates and new AI-driven features across its products and services. Key highlights include launch of PaLM 2, expansion of Google Bard, introduction of Gemini, improved AI-powered search tools, generative AI capabilities in Workspace, release of Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, security with new tools Includes an emphasis on gender. These developments cement Google’s position as a leader in AI-driven businesses, analysts at Goldman Sachs commented in a post-conference note. [proprietary source, 05/11/2023].

JP Morgan analysts also commented [proprietary source, 05/10/2023]. They found that Google has shown real progress in taking back the narrative from Microsoft (MSFT) and reimagining search and other products using generative AI. Google’s acceleration of innovation is evident in the delivery of GAI-driven products to users and businesses. The company’s broad user base includes his over 500 million users across 15+ products, his over 2 billion users across 6 products, and broad adoption beyond the core search segment. indicates that

Google will hold its annual Google Marketing Live conference on May 23, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley, as it continues to focus on connection, creativity, and trust (performance). announced. [proprietary source, 05/23/2023]. The tool aims to reduce the burden on advertisers, improve creativity, increase conversions, and deliver sustained multi-year advertising growth. AI is transforming Google’s products, from search to his YouTube to his platform on the backend where marketers are involved. Google is also continuing to pick up the pace with a number of newly announced products, which are expected to launch soon (at least by the end of this year).

Credit Suisse analysts decided to summarize the investment case based on two events [proprietary source, 05/30/2023]. They believe GOOGL’s Generative AI will improve the value of search traffic and ad inventory, and AI-powered content within SERPs will aid decision-making. Google’s long-term AI integration and free services limit the ability of competitors to charge for similar services. Generative AI democratizes advertising and expands the market. Overall, the investment case remains positive for continued monetization improvements, non-search businesses, and new monetization initiatives.

As you scroll through these reports and dig into the nature of the company’s business impact described, you’ll find that AI is truly revolutionary for Google’s development in the near future. But it is an easy task to argue in such invisible categories. How about quantifying AI in Google’s future finances?

The economic impact of AI on Google

Given the existence of multiple platforms with significant resources and established business models that can adapt to changing computing habits, a single AI/ML innovation could lead to a “winner takes all/most” scenario. unlikely to connect. But Google has already invested heavily in AI development, estimated at more than $100 billion over the past five years, and could leverage its size to profit before other companies start spending plans. need to understand that there is

From a recent marketing live event, we learned that Google was observing impressions (76% increase) and clicks (32% increase) for product offers with multiple images. Additionally, the company is expected to unveil new tools that will lead to increased productivity and performance in the market, which will be especially valuable for small and medium enterprises (90% of all companies).

Therefore, we are confident that Google’s revenue will increase significantly. Analysts at Morgan Stanley say the company has about a 14% upside chance of earnings in fiscal 2025, which is in the middle range of the forecast. [based on Click Through Rate increase of 6%].

Morgan Stanley analyst [proprietary source, 05/23/2023]

This increases search EPS by 5%, even though costs are rising.

Morgan Stanley report [proprietary source, 05/23/2023]

Let’s assume the Morgan Stanley analyst’s calculations aren’t too far from the truth. If so, how will the profit margin of the company change?

Morgan Stanley report [author’s calculations]

As you can see, analysts at the bank expect a significant expansion in EBIT margin in their forecasts. In my opinion this is very real. After all, Google already had an opportunity to compromise with even higher numbers these days.

YCharts, author’s note

Thanks to Seeking Alpha Premium, once we have consensus data on the company’s earnings for years to come, we can tweak it a bit to account for all the efficiencies the company is trying to achieve. The next question is how do you look at changes in working capital? We focus here primarily on the mean-reverting effect, but also take into account trends over the last few years.

YCharts data, author’s work

All of this translates into the following operational metrics:

Stratosphere.io [author’s work]

Now let’s talk about WACC. Alphabet has a bond that matures in 2027 and carries an annual interest rate of 0.8%. Unsurprisingly, it is currently trading well below par, yielding up to 4.12% to investors. This is the company’s cost of debt.

Boerse-frankfurt.de [author’s notes]

I use TTM’s effective tax rate of 17.01% (seeking alpha data). The risk-free interest rate is currently 3.64% (10 year government bond, YCharts). Assume a market risk premium of 5%. So the implicit WACC is 9.05%, which I consider very good for the base scenario.

The construction of free cash flow based on the above assumptions would be:

Stratosphere.io [author’s work]

I expect Google to grow at a perpetual 4-5% growth rate. This is slightly above the 3% growth rate commonly accepted for mature companies. In that case, the company’s fair value today should be in the middle of the range of $113.91 to $136.74 per share.

Stratosphere.io [author’s work]

In the bullish scenario, we don’t change any data other than revenue growth. Let’s assume that Google’s revenue growth in his first four forecast years is 5% higher than previously assumed. In that case, the fair value would increase to just $144.05 per share.

Stratosphere.io [author’s work]

In our bearish scenario, we assume that the AI-related tailwinds will die out as early as 2025 year-over-year, and fall to 8% by FY2027. So Google would grow at 3% per annum perpetually under these conditions. In that case, the fair value should fall to $105.45 per share.

Stratosphere.io [author’s work]

The above three scenarios look too low compared to what Morgan Stanley expects based on EV/EBITDA multiples.

Morgan Stanley report [author’s calculations]

However, it’s worth noting that of all the reports mentioned at the beginning of the article, Morgan Stanley is Google’s most bullish bank. Credit Suisse, in an agreement with Goldman Sachs that Google’s fair value is about $135, has set an upward target by the end of 2023, assuming no recession and pressure on consumer and business spending to ease soon. suggests that it will remain at 9-10%. JP Morgan, on the other hand, is more conservative in its valuations.

About JP Morgan’s GOOG Shares

Conclusion

Regardless of which bank is right, I believe Google’s recent rise has already managed to absorb most of the expected tailwinds of the AI ​​revolution that everyone is talking about.

You know for yourself – I purposely set the growth rate higher than consensus for the next few years, but my fair value target for Google is still close to the current stock price. [the upside of +1.6% looks meaningless]. Only in a bullish scenario would GOOG’s stock price be worth 15% above the closing price on the last trading day. In conjunction with my calculations, I would suggest reviewing the ‘Hold’ rating I previously gave and waiting for a correction to open a new position below fair value.

thank you for reading!

