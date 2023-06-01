Keys to value-based care: PCP, innovation, SDOH, health equity





A commitment to value-based care is critical to the upcoming 2030 mandates by CMS. However, providing equitable care while meeting the goals of value-based care can be challenging for providers.

Still, as value-based care is replacing service fees as a reimbursement method in the industry, providers have less choice.

Chief Strategy Officer at Equality Health, a value-based care company that underwrites risk in partnership with independent primary care physicians under Medicaid contracts to view value-based care from the perspective of primary care providers spoke to Brandon Clark. Reduce the burden on providers. In the company’s network he has over 3,200 of his PCPs and partners with 25 medical plans.

We explore why Clark believes PCP is key to the success of the transition from service-based to value-based care, and how providers can achieve success in value-based care. I wanted to know if innovation and technology are needed, and how PCP socially determines the success of value-based care. Health and what Clark calls “culturally appropriate care” are important to values-based care.

Q. Why do you think primary care providers are so important to the healthcare industry’s successful transition from service-based to value-based care?

A. We believe that independent primary care practices not tied to large hospitals and healthcare systems will help transform the U.S. healthcare system from an entrenched volume-based model of care to a value-based model of care. We believe it is an important driver of change.

Why Primary Care? Primary care personnel are at the forefront of the first long-term care hub in communities across the United States, presenting physicians with the most complex patient panels, especially in underserved areas. often be

As the backbone of the U.S. healthcare system, primary care providers provide nearly every service responsible for helping people live longer and healthier lives. Working in and serving communities, these companies play a key role in the success of value-based care, and their goal is to deliver enhanced patient care with better outcomes at a lower cost. is to reduce and provide

To assist in the diagnosis, treatment, management and prevention of the chronic diseases that plague many parts of the country, primary care providers must address the social determinants of health and other non-medical You will have the opportunity to review the patient’s entire story, including factors.

Keeping people healthy, managing their ongoing health conditions and keeping them out of more expensive acute care settings such as emergency departments and hospitals is key to the success of value-based care.

Primary care resources across America are in the best position possible to make that happen. What’s really interesting is that many of these independent PCPs are already practicing values-based care methodologies. However, they are severely lacking in resources and support, and many are endangered.

To remain financially viable and independent, we need partnerships and tools. You need the right support so you can spend more quality and effective time with your patients and focus on what matters most.

Q. Many in the healthcare industry state that the administrative burden of value-based care is enormous for providers. With this in mind, what innovations and technologies do you think providers need to be successful in value-based care?

A. Whenever there is a breaking change, a change management effort is required. Value-based contracts come with new requirements and new metrics/reports, putting pressure on small and already overburdened teams in independent primary care clinics.

You need access to technology that automates labor-intensive back-office functions, identifies and closes patient panel care gaps, and helps flag high-risk patients and those who may be suffering from SDOH.

They need hands-on, committed support, such as practice performance managers and community health workers, to deliver value-based care successfully.

Healthcare providers are often asked to organize their operations around several, possibly dozens, of different payer-specific, value-based care programs. Equality Health brings these efforts together into one platform, integrating practice panels into a coordinated, value-based ecosystem to truly change the way care is delivered.

Similarly, these practices also require financial support. Some alternative payment models pay providers months after care is provided. Innovative new approaches by partnership organizations to take the financial risks and pay the incentives for these practices on time or early can go a long way in liberating PCPs from the financial burden.

For the new value-based model to work, PCPs need tools and resources that enable them to focus on delivering holistic patient care, driving better outcomes and reducing costs.

Q. Social determinants of health are critical to the future of new care models. You talk a lot about culturally appropriate care. Please elaborate on this approach and its importance to values-based care.

A. Racial and ethnic disparities in healthcare in the United States have existed for centuries. The pandemic has further raised awareness of this issue and highlighted the importance of considering cultural factors when providing patient care.

Healthcare providers and clinicians have a broad understanding that culture plays an important role in prescription adherence, behavior change, patient satisfaction, and how different cultural groups use the U.S. healthcare system. I’m here.

However, many clinicians lack the appropriate tools to provide practical, tangible ways to incorporate cultural beliefs and preferences into their work in the practice setting. They are culturally appropriate caregivers so that they can have better outcomes for different cultural groups, including African Americans, Native Americans, Latinos, LGBTQ+, older adults, young people, etc. Offering should be integrated into daily medical practice. .

To describe SDOH, clinicians engage with patients to understand the challenges they face, analyze the results for trends common to different patient populations, and finally guide patients to address those challenges. can be linked with community-based organizations that can help

The only way to improve health outcomes and reduce costs is to treat patients with a culturally appropriate approach. Supporting her PCP with training and tools to provide such care will help her value-based care succeed.

