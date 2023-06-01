Verizon Forward for Good Accelerator Advances Health Equity-Based Startups





Published 3 hours ago

Submitted by Verizon

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 1, 2023 /CSRwire/- Verizon today announced that seven organizations are joining forces in health equity to expand solutions that address barriers to healthcare access and quality care. Announced the completion of the third cohort of the Verizon Forward for Good Accelerator focus. Partnering with innovation agency CoLab, this accelerator program will support startups leveraging advanced technologies such as 5G, MEC, big data, AI and XR to develop solutions for meaningful social impact It is intended to Health Equity cohort participants will have the opportunity to launch technology-enabled solutions at his Verizon Innovation Lab in Boston on May 31, 2023.

“At Verizon, we understand the power of our technology to create a fair future for all,” said Carrie Hughes, director of corporate social responsibility at Verizon. These innovator partnerships have enabled us to leverage our resources to break down barriers to quality care that continue to face many communities across the country.

Startups selected to participate in the Health Equity cohort of the Verizon Forward for Good Accelerator will receive Verizon funding, including expert mentorship, technology enablement and coaching, networking, and $50,000 in non-dilutive funding to scale their business. You have received access to the wealth of resources offered by solution. Winners are:

Equity Health: Developed a platform to enable future home-based primary care practices. Health In Her HUE: Connects black women and women of color with culturally sensitive healthcare providers, evidence-based health content, and community support. Lessonbee: A groundwater solution that addresses the social determinants of health by integrating health education, community settings and medical care into her one comprehensive digital learning platform. MedHaul: Helping health agencies understand and resolve transportation barriers for historically marginalized patients, including low-income and older adults. Navigate Maternity: Developed a remote monitoring maternal care management platform to acquire, analyze and communicate data in real time to enhance clinical decision making. Revealix: Developed mobile applications to support clinical practice. The team streamlines and scales amputation prevention practices through real-time monitoring of skin temperature changes, custom risk scores, and patient education. Veriteos: Pioneering the first mile her navigation on behavioral health by coordinating community resources, the availability of community clinics, and emerging opportunities from a cultural perspective. competent care.

This commitment is part of Citizen Verizon, our business plan for economic, environmental and social progress. For more information on the Verizon Forward for Good Accelerator and the company’s commitment to human prosperity, please visit VerizonForwardForGood.com.

verizon verizon

We are reinventing our network around mobility, broadband and global connectivity to create a platform for long-term growth, not just for us, but for America and the world.

More from Verizon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.csrwire.com/press_releases/775616-verizon-forward-good-accelerator-advances-health-equity-based-start-ups The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos